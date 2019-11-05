Minnesota State has been playing hockey in the arena now known as the Mankato Civic Center for 26 seasons. Hard to believe.
After playing four games in the building during the 1994-95 season, the Mavericks have made the downtown Mankato rink its permanent home.
It’s almost always been a difficult place for opposing teams.
Minnesota State has had just five losing seasons in their home building since moving in and an all-time winning percentage over .640.
Mike Eaves, the former Wisconsin coach, never liked playing there.
In the Badgers’ national-championship season of 2005-06, the Mavericks swept them in a late-season series in Mankato with wins of 6-4 and 7-3. Wisconsin won nine of its next 10 games after that en route to the NCAA title.
“It’s a tough place to play,” Eaves said back in 2009. “That crowd, it reminds of the junior hockey leagues. You know, they get rowdy. They sing that European song, and they get into it.”
They still sing the “Ole” song today, of course, probably a lot more these days than they did 10 years ago when the Badgers were in the WCHA with the Mavericks. When it left for the Big Ten, Wisconsin had an 8-11-1 record in Mankato.
Denver won back-to-back championships in 2004 and 2005, but the Pioneers weren’t so mighty in Mankato during those seasons, as they went 1-2-1, including the night of Dec. 20, 2003, in which the Mavericks pulled off perhaps the greatest comeback in college hockey history, erasing a 7-1 deficit over the game’s final 30:21 and winning 8-7.
Of Minnesota State’s five under-.500 home records, two came in 2010-11 and 2011-12, Troy Jutting’s last two seasons as head coach of the Mavericks. When the home-ice advantage began to fade, so did the crowds, and so did coach’s tenure.
Mike Hastings was hired in the spring of 2012, and Minnesota State hasn’t had a losing record at home (or overall, for that matter) since.
In seven-plus seasons, Hastings’ teams are 110-27-8 at the civic center, for a .786 winning percentage.
Last season, the Mavericks were dominant at home, going 21-1-0, with their only loss being a 1-0 shutout to Lake Superior State. Last season’s home winning percentage of .955 bested the 2013-14 mark of .917 when MSU went 16-1-1 there.
Minnesota State started this season at home with a 3-0-1 record, sweeping Arizona State and then tying and defeating North Dakota in a highly entertaining series.
On Friday, WCHA-rival Bowling Green came to Mankato and handed the Mavericks a rare home loss, winning 3-2 in overtime, scoring three unanswered goals after MSU went up 2-0 early in the game.
“Coming up here with they team they have and the record they have at home, just getting the win on the road is a big confidence boost,” said Bowling Green senior Alec Rauhauser, who’s been fortunate enough to beat the Mavericks three times on their home ice, while losing to them four times, over his career.
Minnesota State bounced back on Saturday to defeat the Falcons 5-1, preventing a sweep, something a visiting team hasn’t done in Mankato since Omaha won twice at the start of the 2015-16 season.
Yes, the civic center is a difficult place to play, opposing coaches like to say. But they’ll say that about pretty much any road rink.
What they really mean is: In Mankato, it’s a difficult place to win.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.