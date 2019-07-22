Casey Nelson has played in about half of the Buffalo Sabres’ games in each of the last two seasons.
In 2017-18, that was because he spent the first half of the season in the minor leagues. When the defenseman was called up in mid-January of that season, he stuck in the NHL and had somewhat of a breakthrough performance.
Last year, however, the former Minnesota State player, lost a big chunk of the season with an injury, missing all but two games in December, January and February.
“It happens,” Nelson said Monday afternoon at Minnesota State’s annual Dan Meyer Blue Line Club Golf Classic at the Mankato Golf Club. “It’s frustrating because you’re so eager to get back. You’re always working hard to get back. It’s never fun when you’re injured.”
Nelson was one of a handful of prominent alumni to return for the fundraiser and play alongside several of the hockey program’s boosters.
Boston Bruins forward David Backes, about six weeks removed from appearing in the Stanley Cup Final, was there, as was Ryan Carter, who played for several NHL teams, including the Minnesota Wild, with whom he retired in 2017.
Carter played Monday in a foursome that included two of his and Backes’ Maverick teammates from the mid 2000s, Chad Brownlee and Travis Morin. Brownlee is now a popular country-music singer in Canada, while Morin has carved out a lengthy professional hockey career with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.
Joining their group was Zach Palmquist, who recently finished up his fourth pro season after four seasons at Minnesota State, playing for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms after three seasons with the Iowa Wild, and is contemplating his next move.
“It’s great seeing everybody here — alumni, guys I played with, guys I haven’t,” said Nelson, who played three seasons at Minnesota State, including two with Palmquist (2013-14 and 2014-15).
After the 2015-16 season, Nelson, the WCHA’s Defensive Player of the Year, opted to forego his senior season and turn pro, signing with the Sabres.
With 93 NHL games under his belt, Nelson already ranks fifth in games played by former Minnesota State players and is tops among defensemen. Backes is first with 1,010 games (including playoffs), followed by Carter (519), Tim Jackman (492) and Tyler Pitlick (191).
Nelson certainly hopes to have a career that spans as long as Backes, who will begin in his 14th NHL season this fall.
Nelson, who turned 27 on Thursday, should be entering the prime of his career. He has one year remaining on his contract with the Sabres, who missed the playoffs for the eighth straight year and made a coaching change.
Nelson, who had six points last season and eight the season before, said he’s met with the Sabres’ new coach, Ralph Krueger When asked Monday what his hopes were for next season, Nelson didn’t reveal any personal goals, even though it will be a contract year.
“To make the playoffs,” he said.
He said he’ll head back to Buffalo at the end of August and start training camp in mid-September. Until then, he’s in Minnesota, playing in Da Beauty League, a summer hockey league for current pro and college players. Games are played on Wednesday nights in Edina.
“It’s fun to get on the ice,” Nelson said.
And the golf course.
Shane Frederick is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
