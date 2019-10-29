There was a lot of enthusiasm around Mankato two weekends ago when North Dakota returned to town to play Minnesota State in men’s hockey for the first time in 6½ years.
Bringing plenty of their fans with them, as they always do, the Fighting Hawks helped the Mavericks draw two big crowds, including a Saturday-night sellout of more than 5,000 people.
We miss the old WCHA rivalries around here and not just because of nostalgia. Geography and familiarity have a lot to do with it, too, whether it’s North Dakota, Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth or St. Cloud State coming back to town when they can.
Minnesota State’s great success in the current WCHA has tempered most of the bitterness about the breakup of the old league and resentment about realignment, in general — even with more changes coming in a couple of years.
The Mavericks are 5-0-1 and ranked No. 2 in the country, coming off a season in which they won a school-record 32 games, along with their fourth MacNaughton Cup and third WCHA playoff championship in six years.
So it must be great to play those old foes again and show them how much different things are these days.
Before realignment, Minnesota State’s rivalry with North Dakota was pretty one-sided and probably not reciprocated all that much up at Grand Forks. The Mavericks were 11-38-7 in the all-time series and had lost 10 games in a row before winning their last-ever WCHA meeting in overtime. But after a five-season hiatus, the teams met again last season at Grand Forks and split their series. This year at Mankato, the Mavericks tied the Fighting Hawks 4-4 and won 2-1.
But another thing has changed over the last six years, and that’s the fact that Minnesota State has developed some really good rivalries in its conference, including Ferris State, Michigan Tech and in-state Bemidji State.
If there was one highly anticipated matchup on this year’s home schedule, a weekend that should have been circled back when the slate was revealed back in May, it wasn’t the North Dakota series, it’s the one coming up Friday and Saturday when the Mavericks will host No. 18 Bowling Green in an important WCHA series.
Sometimes it seems like the Mankato Civic Center’s stands are still shaking from the noise of a game played seven months ago when the Mavericks and Falcons met for the WCHA tournament title.
Before a jam-packed house of 5,327, Bowling Green kept the crowd quiet for more than 58 minutes as it built and held on to a 2-0 lead.
With 1:44 remaining and goalie Dryden McKay pulled for an extra attacker, forward Jake Jaremko fired in a shot from the right circle to finally put Minnesota State on the board and wake up the crowd. Then, with 56 seconds left, defenseman Connor Mackey scored on a blast from the high slot, to tie the game and send the fans into a frenzy.
Just 1:37 into overtime, after a full intermission, the Mavericks completed the Mankato Miracle and won the Jeff Sauer Trophy on Nick Rivera’s goal near the right post.
Suddenly, a game against Bowling Green rivaled any of the Mavericks’ great games of the past, including some of those rare wins against North Dakota and that epic multiple-overtime playoff series against Minnesota.
In 21 meetings as WCHA opponents, Minnesota State has won 10 games, Bowling Green has won nine and the teams have tied twice. They’ve played seven overtime games and met in the league playoffs three times, with MSU winning those three games.
Now that’s a rivalry.
As Bob Dylan sang in his opening song last week at the civic center: Things have changed.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
