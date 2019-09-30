The Minnesota State women’s hockey team won nine games in 2018-19, continuing a show of gradual improvement in coach John Harrington’s fourth season.
The Mavericks hit some milestones that, in the scope of the Mavericks history, may not be highlights, but they were good bars to pass for last season’s team and a program trying to get to respectability:
- The win total was the most for the Mavericks since 2013-14.
- They finished outside of last place in the WCHA for the first time since that same season.
- They avoided losing 20 games for the first time since 2008-09.
- They avoided giving up 100-plus goals for the first time since 2003-04.
Obviously, Minnesota State wants — and expects — to continue those trends this season, with the hope of achieving the program’s second winning season and first since 2003-04 and, perhaps, advance to the WCHA Final Faceoff for the first time since 2009.
The Mavericks are off to a good start.
Like last year, Minnesota State opened the season with a sweep over Rensselaer. This season, the Mavericks did it on the road, going to Troy, New York, over the weekend and shutting out the Engineers twice, 4-0 and 3-0.
The games weren’t close, as, for the weekend, the Mavericks had a 93-27 shots-on-goal advantage.
Rensselaer was picked to finish 10th in the 12-team ECAC Hockey. However, they did go 14-18-5 last season, had a winning record at home and forced a deciding third game with an upset of Cornell, an eventual Frozen Four team, in the conference playoffs last March.
Much of the Mavericks’ improvement last season was due to freshman goaltender Abbey Levy, who shut out RPI in her college debut and ended up playing all but one game during the season.
Levy again shut out the Engineers on Friday, but now Minnesota State has a second potentially stellar goaltender to share time with Levy in freshman Calla Frank, who scored her first shutout in her first game on Saturday.
Giving those goalies some scoring support will be the key to passing more milestones.
Getting to three goals wasn’t easy last year, but when they did, the Mavericks were 4-2-4. Of their five wins in which they scored fewer than three goals, three were Levy shutouts.
More impressive than the two shutouts over the weekend was the goal scoring, with the Mavericks getting to four and three.
Junior forward Mariah Gardner had a big weekend with three goals and an assist, and freshman forward Kelsey King had a nice debut with four assists. Two other rookies, Charlotte Akervik and Kennedy Bobyck, scored their first collegiate goals, as the Mavericks got production from their top three lines in the series.
Things get considerably tougher, though.
Western Collegiate Hockey Association play begins this weekend with No. 2 Minnesota coming to Mankato on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. After that, the Mavericks go to No. 10 Minnesota Duluth and then host No. 9 Ohio State.
The Gophers opened the season by pounding Colgate 2-0 and 8-1 in a nonconference series at Minneapolis. But Minnesota State should not fear them.
Although the Mavericks haven’t defeated the Gophers since 2007 and have lost 43 straight games against the them, going back to a tie in 2009, they did take them to overtime late last season, falling 3-2 after a 3-1 series-opening loss Feb. 15-16 at Minneapolis.
The Mavericks closed some gaps last season in the brutally tough WCHA. And with a good core of returning players and another group of rookies who seem to have fit in from the get-go, there’s no reason to think they can’t take the next step forward this season.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
