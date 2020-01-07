It took some time to do the math, but the day after Mike Hastings won his 200th game as Minnesota State’s men’s hockey coach, it was revealed that the Mavericks’ current class of seniors has been part of half of those victories.
Five of the seven players in the class have been staples in the lineup since their freshman year. The other two came on strong a little later.
Forwards Marc Michaelis and Parker Tuomie have been point producers from the get-go. Both rank among the top-10 scorers in Minnesota State’s Division I era, and Michaelis, who is currently tied for third on the list, might very well end up at the top before the season’s over.
Ian Scheid is eighth on MSU’s all-time scoring list for defenseman and could end up as the team’s top-scoring D-I player at that position before all is said and done.
Forward Charlie Gerard and defenseman Edwin Hookenson had quiet freshman and sophomore seasons but developed into important, everyday players by the time they became juniors.
Forwards Nick Rivera and Josh French have been regulars since their rookie year, and while they haven’t necessarily put up the numbers of teammates like Michaelis and Tuomie, their play has been invaluable.
Rivera scored one of the most-memorable goals in recent history for Minnesota State when his overtime shot won last season’s WCHA playoff championship, capping a thrilling game in which the Mavericks erased a two-goal deficit in the final two minutes of regulation.
But, prior to scoring a pair of goals in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Alaska, Rivera had just one goal and one assist this season. French this season has a single goal and four assists, including the pass that set up Rivera’s empty-netter on Saturday.
“They’re team-pleasers because they want to do anything they can to help the team win,” Hastings said of Rivera and French, “whether that’s the hard stuff, which is killing penalties, winning faceoffs, blocking shots, playing hard minutes without a lot of the fanfare, without the numbers going up on the board. … They’re OK with that because they’re both substance-based young men.”
Rivera, who shares the Mavericks’ captaincy with Michaelis, wears a thick beard and looks like one of those grizzled veterans you might see in the middle of the NHL playoffs. He plays like those guys, too, doing the things his coach mentioned above. He and French are big reasons why the third-ranked Mavericks are 17-0-0 when they have a lead after two periods.
Rivera has 27 career goals (French has 10), so he definitely hoped to have more than one at the midway point of his senior season.
“(I’ve had) individual meetings with coach; he’s been trying to help me get my skill development up,” Rivera said after Saturday’s game. “I’ve been going to a lot of goalie skates, working on shooting pucks a lot and trying to switch them up. A lot of skill sessions.”
His short-hander was impressive, as he raced from one end of the ice to the other and stole the puck from Nanooks goalie Anton Martinsson behind the Alaska goal line and then wrapped it into the vacant net while falling to the ice.
He showed hustle again on the empty-netter, beating defenseman James LaDouce to a puck sent in by French and then firing a low-angle shot into the open goal.
“It’s human nature to get frustrated when essentially points aren’t going your way,” Rivera said. “But for me, as a leader, I’ve got to take pride in taking care of not only myself but the team. So I’ve got to make sure everybody else is doing their job as well as me.”
He’s doing that and should be an example to the Mavericks’ young players vying to get in the lineup this year and beyond.
Whether you call them role players, fourth-liners or grinders, they’ve been vital to Minnesota State’s success for more than 100 victories.
Shane Frederick is the Free Press sports editor. Call him at 507-344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
