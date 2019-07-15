It was a bit strange to see Sunday’s men’s championship at Wimbledon decided in a fifth-set tiebreaker, wasn’t it?
Who knows how long the marathon match between eventual winner Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer would have lasted without the new, modified tiebreaker in place?
Did we really want it to end?
Djokovic won the final set 13-12 after taking the tiebreaker 7-3. Instead of going to a breaker at 6-6, as is the case in other sets, Wimbledon opted to do it at 12-12.
This was a reaction to some crazy matches in recent years, a 70-68 fifth set between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut in 2010 and a 26-24 final set between Isner and Kevin Anderson in last year’s semifinal.
I always appreciated the Wimbledon rule, especially when great players — as Djokovic and Federer are — are slugging it out, and was sad to see it go.
Maybe it’s for the best, though.
Even with the tiebreaker, their match was the longest final in Wimbledon history, lasting three minutes shy of five hours.
Rules are constantly being tweaked in sports. Even if we don’t agree with all of them, we do get used to them, eventually.
Rules are changed for many reasons: pace of play and athlete safety are big reasons. Modernizing games, rewarding special skills and promoting scoring are others. Sometimes they’re changed to make the game more fan friendly — for both ticket-buying spectators and TV viewers.
In the early days of hockey, forward passes were not allowed. When that rule was scrapped, scoring nearly doubled. In the 1950s, the Montreal Canadiens’ power play was throttled when the rules were changed to allow just one goal during a minor penalty.
In basketball, shot clocks and 3-point-lines have changed the game for offenses and defenses. We’re used to those now, even as the times are lowered and the arcs get extended — both of which will happen in the college game again this year.
Football is in constant flux, it seems, especially when it comes to protecting its most vulnerable (and popular) players, quarterbacks and receivers. Whether that truly is for safety or really to boost video-game-like passing numbers is a matter of debate.
I tuned in to the new Premier Lacrosse League game one day recently, only to find out that the rules were not like the ones followed by my son’s high school team. Instead, they were streamlined to make it easier for newcomers to understand, including the addition of a shot clock and a 2-point arc.
This week, an experimental new rule was tried in baseball. According to the Associated Press, the independent Atlantic League has become a testing ground for Major League Baseball, and, for the first time, a hitter “stole” first base in a professional game.
Like the dropped-third-strike rule, this rule allows a batter to try to take first base on a pitch that goes uncaught by the catcher. In this case, however, it can happen on any pitch.
In the sixth inning of a scoreless game between the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and Lancaster Barnstormers, the Crabs’ Tony Thomas took off to first base and reached safely after an 0-1 pitch went to the backstop. He eventually came around to score, and Southern Maryland ended up winning the game.
Could that make its way to the majors? Could we one day see Byron Buxton lay off a pitch in the dirt and start sprinting to first base?
Would we accept that? Or would we say that’s finally taking new rules too far?
Shane Frederick is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at (507) 344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com.
