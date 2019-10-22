Mike Hastings’ first season at Minnesota State had plenty of memorable moments.
There was an early-season home win over Minnesota, an impressive sweep at Wisconsin and the Mavericks’ first WCHA Final Five and NCAA tournament games in a decade.
It wasn’t hard to see that the program was changing virtually overnight.
That season was also the last of the old WCHA, and the conference’s teams would be scattered among three different leagues the next year.
The last day of the 2012-13 regular season might have been the top moment.
The Mavericks played mighty North Dakota and needed to break a 10-game losing streak against the team formerly known as the Fighting Sioux in order to earn home ice for the WCHA playoffs for the first time in five years.
Before a sellout crowd of 5,088, the Mavericks pulled off the upset, winning 2-1 in overtime on Brett Knowles’ overtime goal and getting 30 saves from goaltender Stephon Williams.
It would take seven seasons for North Dakota to return to Mankato.
The Fighting Hawks finally made it back to south-central Minnesota last weekend, playing a nonconference series against the Mavericks.
The teams’ rivalry was actually renewed a year ago in Grand Forks, North Dakota, when Minnesota State played at Ralph Engelstad Arena for the first time since the 2011-12 season, but fans in Mankato were already anticipating UND’s return.
North Dakota has long been a team opposing fans have love to hate, whether it’s due to the program’s long history of great success; its reputation as a rough-and-tough, old-time hockey team (even in years when fast and fleet is really the name of its game); or the blind devotion of its well-traveled fans who invade town after town over the course of a college hockey season.
Indeed, UND was missed.
A lot has changed since that meeting in March of 2013, though.
Hastings has built Minnesota State into one of the country’s top teams, while North Dakota has missed the last two NCAA tournaments.
No one was talking about upsets when the teams met on Friday night at the Mankato Civic Center. The Mavericks were ranked No. 2 in the country, while the Fighting Hawks were No. 16. Over Hastings’ tenure, no program had won more games than the Mavericks with 185, while the Fighting Hawks were fifth in those seven-plus seasons with 168.
Along with Denver-Boston College and Minnesota Duluth-Wisconsin, Minnesota State-North Dakota was one of college hockey’s marquee matchups last weekend.
They played a highly entertaining game on Friday, one that ended in a 4-4 overtime tie after the Mavericks erased a two-goal deficit.
Even the head coaches, Hastings and Brad Berry, thought the 4,565 fans deserved to see a winner, discussing after overtime the idea of playing 3-on-3 for five more minutes. That’s what both the WCHA and NCHC do to award an extra point for their standings, but the NCAA prohibits the practice outside of league play.
“We looked at each other and said why wouldn’t we play 3-on-3,” Hastings said. “And I think (Berry) was thinking the same thing. But it’s my understanding that if it’s nonconference, this is it.”
Although both teams tightened up defensively, there was a winner on Saturday, with Minnesota State sending the majority of the sellout crowd of 5,038 home happy by a score of 2-1.
No overtime was needed. Edwin Hookenson’s goal at 5:21 of the third period broke a 1-1 tie, and goalie Dryden McKay was brilliant in the third period, stopping all 14 shots.
The game didn’t go down as an upset. Rather, it looked more like the preview of a potential meeting that might happen on a national stage next spring.
