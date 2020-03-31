It’s been a tough almost-three weeks for sports fans since pretty much everything was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
No teams to cheer for. No events to attend. No games to click through on the TV.
It’s all been made even tougher with social distancing, self-quarantining and stay-at-home orders from the governor.
Some of the many sports networks, as well as online outlets, have been re-running classic games — showing championships, playoff matchups and wild regular-season moments — to satisfy some fans’ appetites during this sports drought.
Last week, for instance, Game 163 — the Twins’ 2009 12-inning, division-tiebreaking victory over the Tigers was shown online.
It’s a little less dramatic when you already know the outcome, but it’s a fun trip down memory lane nonetheless.
College hockey games are a little harder to find, of course, but it got me thinking:
I’ve covered 20 seasons of Minnesota State hockey. Which games would I want to watch again?
There have been some classics, for sure, but here are five, listed in chronological order (Got some other games in mind that you’d like to see replayed? Email or Tweet me your picks.):
Feb. 22, 2003 — Minnesota State 5, North Dakota 4: This was the 17th game of the Mavericks’ 17-game unbeaten streak that season, but it was the one that seemed to legitimize their magical run over the second half of the season more than any other.
A crowd of 5,182 filled the Mankato arena. It’s the seventh-largest crowd in MSU history, but I can’t remember the building being more packed (just ask the beer splashed on my laptop).
Grant Stevenson and B.J. Abel scored two goals apiece, and Jason Jenson stopped 48 of 52 shots — including 20 in the third period when UND outshot MSU 22-4 and scored twice to make it a one-goal game — as the Mavericks pulled off the series sweep.
Dec. 20, 2003 — Minnesota State 8, Denver 7: Mavericks trailed the Pioneers 6-1 after one period and made their second goalie change of the game when it was 7-1 at 7:53 of the second period. Then the switch was flipped, and the stinker turned into a stunner.
Minnesota State scored seven unanswered goals — three by Shane Joseph, including two of MSU’s three goals during a major power play in the second period — to pull off the impossible win.
Making his college debut, freshman goalie Chris Clark stopped 13 shots over the final 32:07, and the “Hollywood” legend was born.
A night earlier, the teams tied 4-4 with MSU’s David Backes scoring the game-tying goal with 2 seconds left in regulation.
March 14, 2008 — Minnesota State 1, Minnesota 0, 2OT: The reality is, this entire three-game WCHA playoff series should be a nine-hour binge watch while in isolation. Someone call Fox Sports North and make this happen!
This was Game 1, a game that didn’t end until Trevor Bruess scored short-handed on a rush with Jon Kalinski with 2:24 left in the second overtime. (I still remember the fan in front of me going bonkers when MSU was called for too many men to put the Gophers on the power play. “Who do I have to call at the WCHA about this?” she raged at me.)
Goalie Mike Zacharias made 34 saves, and the Gophers’ Alex Kangas made 44 that night and finished the weekend with 116 and 115 stops, respectively.
Minnesota won the next two games, 2-1 in overtime and 3-2 in double-OT in one of the finest weekends of hockey the city of Mankato has ever seen.
Jan. 23, 2015 — Minnesota State 4, Minnesota 2: This was a great, back-and-forth game at the Xcel Energy Center in the first round of the North Star College Cup — even before the late-game shenanigans.
Bryce Gervais scored two goals and assisted on another for the Mavericks before goalie Stephon Williams saved the day.
With 1:13 remaining in the third period and Minnesota skating 6-on-4 with an extra attacker during a power play, Williams flipped over his goal to get a stoppage after teammate Casey Nelson blocked a shot and lay writhing in pain in the left circle while the Gophers zipped the puck around the outside of the zone.
Williams’ move stunned everyone in the building. That included himself when he realized he had to face a penalty shot for his antics.
Williams stopped Seth Ambroz’s shot, and the Mavericks closed out the win.
March 23, 2019 — Minnesota State 3, Bowling Green 2, OT: The Mavericks won the WCHA playoff championship a little more than a year ago in one of their most dramatic home victories.
Trailing 2-0 to the Falcons, the Mavericks pulled goalie Dryden McKay for an extra attacker and scored twice in the final 1:44 of regulation before winning in overtime.
Jake Jaremko and Connor Mackey scored the late goals to awaken the crowd of 5,327 and send the game into OT.
Nick Rivera scored the game-winner at 1:37 of the extra period and then tossed his stick into the crowd in one of the great celebrations the civic center has seen.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 507-344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
