The NCAA made the right decision to grant another year of eligibility to spring athletes who are missing the bulk of their seasons right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It will be interesting to see how many players take advantage of that, especially seniors at Division II and III programs who might be set to graduate.
Some of them might have jobs lined up and are planning to head off to the real world this summer — if and when the real world returns to normal. Would they consider one more year of competition?
Many people would like the NCAA to give a year back to the winter athletes, too, considering many missed out on a chance to compete for conference and national championships after those were called off nearly two weeks ago.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t make as much sense.
At Minnesota State, the men’s hockey team, which had a real chance to get to the Frozen Four and perhaps even win a national title, saw its dream die on March 12 when the NCAA canceled its championships.
Four wrestlers and 17 men’s and women’s track and field athletes from Minnesota State also had their dreams dashed.
It was a heartbreaking way for the season to end, especially for the seniors like wrestler Louie Sanders and track and field athletes Bryant Brown, Logan Bristol, Crystal Malone and Autumn Santos.
The hockey team had seven seniors — Marc Michaelis, Nick Rivera, Parker Tuomie, Josh French, Charlie Gerard, Ian Scheid and Edwin Hookenson — who made up one of the most-decorated classes in program history with three WCHA regular-season championships, a conference playoff title and three NCAA appearances on their resume.
While there have been online petitions and other calls to give those players and athletes another shot, that just doesn’t seem feasible.
For one thing, some of those players are already moving on.
Last Thursday, Michaelis turned pro, signing a contract with the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks. On Friday, junior Connor Mackey, who opted not to sign after his sophomore season in order to help the Mavericks try to win a national championship, signed with the Calgary Flames.
If the NCAA had immediately offered an extra year of eligibility for winter athletes as it did for spring ones, would those players have held off? At their ages, 24 and 23, respectively, and with dreams of long NHL careers, probably not.
If such a waiver went into place, who would get it? Only players whose seasons were still going? Or would it include those whose seasons ended in the first round of conference tournaments or at regional meets?
What about players who were injured during the year — past the time they might be eligible for a medical hardship waiver?
How would it affect scholarship and roster limits? Would smaller schools’ budgets be able to handle a year of additional scholarships and other amenities for extra student-athletes?
Would it be fair to incoming freshmen? In hockey, some have waited patiently, developing in the junior ranks in order to be ready to play right away when they get to college.
Would seniors be allowed to transfer with their extra year? What can of worms would be opened if players decide to move on to a different schools? Could they do it without penalty? Would there suddenly be a glut of graduate transfers, essentially college free agents?
When the emotions from this heartbreaking stretch of 2020 wear off, would there be a free-for-all that turns college sports upside down?
Championships are not promised to anyone. There are thousands of college athletes out there and only a few actually make it to the national stage for even the chance to compete for a title.
As shocked and saddened as everyone was on March 12, we’ve since realized that shutting down sports was the right thing to do. The hope is that the seasons and postseasons that have been sacrificed and the 2020 championships that will forever be unknown will have helped flatten the curve and prevent massive infections and even deaths.
That sacrifice should be recognized. Rewarding it with another season certainly sounds nice, but it just wouldn’t work.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 507-344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
