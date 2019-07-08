There was a pretty impressive soccer performance over the weekend.
And, no, I’m not referring to the United States’ victory in the Women’s World Cup — although I’m not discounting that memorable moment at all.
Much closer to home, the Mankato United Soccer Club closed out its inaugural season in fine fashion, knocking off a pair of previously unbeaten teams and coming up one goal shy of making the playoffs in the Women’s Premier Soccer League.
Friday night, amid heavy rains and gusty winds, the team of past, present and future college players came back from two goals down to defeat the Maplebrook Fury, a Minnesota U19 power, at the Caswell North Soccer Complex in North Mankato. Too bad the weather put a damper on things, otherwise there might have been a nice crowd on hand to witness the thrilling home finale.
On Sunday afternoon, United went to St. Paul and, again, came from behind, defeating Salvo SC, a team loaded with Division I college players, including six Minnesota Gophers, 2-1 with a pair of second-half goals.
That put Mankato in a three-way tie atop the WPSL Northern Conference’s final standings. The Fury were passing on the playoffs to go to the U.S. U19 national championships, but Mankato lost a tiebreaker to Salvo and the chance to host a playoff weekend based on goal differential.
Mankato United SC was comprised mostly of Division II players from Minnesota State, although it included a few key Division I players from South Dakota State as well.
Mankato East alum and Mavericks sophomore Jenny Vetter was one of the stars of the show against Maplebrook, making a nifty assist on the game-tying goal and scoring what would stand as the game-winner. Against Salvo, Mankato West alum and soon-to-be Mavericks freshman Rachel Luedtke tied the game, and SDSU’s Annie Williams booted in the game-winner.
Not far from Caswell North, another group of impressive athletes were competing at the Caswell Park softball complex over the weekend.
The Aussie Peppers, who are in their first season as a Mankato-based team, took on the Canadian Wild in a Women’s Pro Fastpitch series.
The teams are comprised of Olympic hopefuls preparing for the upcoming qualifiers to get into the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. But they also include several other players, such as Eagle Lake native Coley Ries, the outstanding pitcher from Minnesota State and Mankato East.
The Peppers have not had as much success as Mankato United has this summer. Going into Monday night’s game against Ries’ former team, the Chicago Bandits, they had a last-place record of 5-18.
Their win total, though, included its own impressive come-from-behind victory, a walk-off win on Thursday against the Wild in which they scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning capped by San Jose State alum Michelle Cox’s RBI single.
The Wild, which includes former Gophers pitcher Sara Groenewegen on its roster, won the next two games of the series after Friday’s game was rained out.
Minnesota United SC and the Aussie Peppers have brought a level of summer sports to Mankato previously available only in men’s sports, such as Northwoods League baseball.
So celebrate the U.S. women’s national team’s victory over the Netherlands on Sunday. Celebrate Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan.
But also celebrate the women playing here in south-central Minnesota. The hope is they will continue to bring their high level of athletic competition back here next summer and beyond.
Shane Frederick is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.