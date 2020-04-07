This was supposed to be the week.
If not for the coronavirus pandemic, people from Mankato probably would have been getting on planes, trains and automobiles, heading to Detroit.
This was supposed to be the year, after all.
Who knows if the Minnesota State men’s hockey team would have won a national championship. But it sure felt like a season in which the Mavericks would finally get over the hump, win an NCAA tournament game, and then another and make it to the Frozen Four.
From there, their chances of winning a title would have been as good as anyone’s.
Nothing was guaranteed, of course, and no team in recent years knows that better than Minnesota State.
In the one-and-done national tournament, strange things can change a team’s destiny.
• A waved-off goal inexplicably overturned upon video review.
• A potential overtime game-winner hitting the rear end of a teammate at the goal line.
• An early three-goal lead that wasn’t extended and was instead transformed into a three-goal loss.
The latter seemed so soul-crushing a year ago. It was a wonder how, even six months later, a group that lost just one everyday player from that team would have the stomach to start all over again — go back to the basement, as Mike Hastings is so fond of saying — and begin building again.
Yet they did.
Players who had chances to turn pro came back to school for the opportunity to win a national championship. The seven seniors on the roster dug deep and got better.
Marc Michaelis, who might have made the Hobey Hat Trick — the final three for the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s best player — if not for a seven-game stretch in which he was out with an ankle injury that required surgery.
Despite missing those games, he had career-highs in goals (20), assists (24) and points (44). Tied for second in the nation in points per game (1.42), he was the only 20-20 man in the country.
Dryden McKay, not only avoided a sophomore slump but made himself a finalist for the Mike Richter Award as the country’s best goaltender and a Hobey top 10, along with Michaelis, with some ridiculous statistics. He won 30 games, had a .942 save percentage and a 1.31 goals-against average. In mid-November, his main competition for the job, freshman Jaxson Stauber, saw what was up, went back to junior hockey for the year and decided to transfer to Providence.
The Mavericks were 31-5-2 when the season abruptly ended. They had outscored teams 153-56 — a 97-goal difference, 2.55 goals per game.
They could blow teams out; they could win close games. They could score on the power play; they could kill penalties. They could play a skilled game; they could play heavy.
The Mavericks were built for this time of year, Hastings said recently.
Two websites that cover college hockey ran computer simulations during what would have been the regional round of the NCAA tournament two weekends ago.
Both College Hockey News and U.S. College Hockey Online had Minnesota State getting to Detroit out of the Allentown, Pennsylvania, regional. CHN had the Mavericks defeating Maine and Penn State, while USCHO had them topping Western Michigan and Penn State.
Both predicted a Minnesota State-Boston College national semifinal on Thursday (CHN had North Dakota and Denver as the other semifinalists, while USCHO had North Dakota and Ohio State).
The simulations are fun, and I’ll be curious to see what they spit out this weekend.
Perhaps it will be a virtual rematch between Minnesota State and North Dakota. When they played in Mankato on Oct. 18-19, they tied 4-4 in the series opener before the Mavericks won 2-1 in the finale. That was such a good series, the prediction in the press box over the weekend was that the two teams would see each other again in Detroit.
That was what was supposed to happen.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 507-344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
