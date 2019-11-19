The Minnesota State men’s hockey team should be well-rested and quite a bit healthier when it resumes play this week.
The Mavericks, who are ranked No. 1 in the nation for the second week in a row, were idle last weekend following a 8-1-1 start to their season.
They’ve apparently impressed voters with their play thus far, defeating opponents by an average score of 3.6-1.3. They’ve allowed one or zero goals in a game eight times in 10 games. They had a solid road sweep before the break, winning two games at Michigan Tech. The only blemishes on their record came in a pair of overtime games, a 3-2 loss to WCHA-rival Bowling Green and a 4-4 tie against North Dakota, both at home. Those teams are currently ranked 17th and fifth, respectively.
Between now and Christmas, Minnesota State will play eight games, a stretch that includes some intriguing matchups.
There’s the Thanksgiving weekend series at No. 9 Minnesota Duluth, the two-time defending national champion and a nonconference rival the Mavericks have played four close games against in the last two seasons.
There’s the home series Dec. 6-7 against Lake Superior State, the only team to defeat the Mavericks in Mankato last year.
And a week after that is a trip back to the U.P., to Marquette, Michigan, to face No. 19 Northern Michigan, one of the teams Minnesota State is currently tied with atop the WCHA standings.
Even after all that, there’s the weekend after Christmas, when MSU will play in this year’s all-Minnesota Mariucci Classic with St. Cloud State, Bemidji State and host Minnesota.
But beware of looking too far ahead — or ahead at all, for that matter.
Not mentioned in the above list is this weekend’s home games against Alaska Anchorage, which could be a classic trap series, if the Mavericks aren’t too careful.
The Seawolves have struggled over the years with three straight last-place finishes in the WCHA. They’re coming off a three-win season in which they were shut out 11 times.
Minnesota State hasn’t lost to or even tied Alaska Anchorage on its home ice since 2011-12, the year before Mike Hastings took over as the Mavericks’ head coach.
But even during the Mavericks’ bye last week, Hastings was expressing some concern about this year’s Seawolves team, which, before getting swept at home last weekend by Bowling Green, went unbeaten four times in a five-game stretch. That included a 4-0 win over Alaska, the WCHA’s other first-place team, and a 3-3 nonconference tie with Omaha, which is currently ranked No. 18.
Anchorage is averaging nearly one goal per game more than it scored last year, and its goaltenders have a combined save percentage better than .900, a threshold they were under last season.
The Mavericks will need to be on their game, Hastings said, or they could get beat.
The Seawolves probably have some extra incentive, too, considering they might be a team without a conference in two years when Minnesota State and six other programs leave the WCHA. Alaska Anchorage, Alaska Fairbanks and Alabama Huntsville were left out of the breakaway group when the seven teams announced their intentions last summer.
As it is, state budget issues in Alaska have made the future cloudy at both UAA and UAF. However, 10 days ago, it was announced that both programs are safe for next season. That, too, gives those teams more to play for.
Minnesota State should sweep the series, as it’s done to the Seawovles the last six times they’ve trekked to Mankato.
But nothing should be taken for granted. Even for the nation’s No. 1 team.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
