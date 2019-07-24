The Free Press
MANKATO — Longtime Free Press sports reporter Shane Frederick has been named Free Press sports editor, replacing the retiring Jim Rueda.
Frederick has been a sports writer with The Free Press since 2000. His primary beat has been Minnesota State University hockey, which he will continue to cover.
Frederick will begin his duties Aug. 5. Rueda is retiring Aug. 2 after 38 years as a Free Press sports reporter and editor.
Prior to joining The Free Press, Frederick was the editor of the Minneapolis-based publication Let’s Play Hockey for five years and a sports writer at the Mesabi Daily News in Virginia, Minnesota, for one year.
Frederick is a native of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and a graduate of the University of St. Thomas. He lives in Mankato with his wife, Sara, and their three children, Ben, Jack and Lucy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.