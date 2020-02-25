Over the last seven seasons since conference realignment in men’s college hockey, the pining for the old leagues has remained strong.
Fans continue to decry the split that essentially divided the Western Collegiate Hockey Association into three conferences, including two new ones — the Big Ten and the National Collegiate Hockey Conference — and killed the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
Whether right or wrong, people have used realignment and the loss of the old conference rivalries that came with it as an excuse for dwindling attendance on some campuses, such as Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Fans around Minnesota still long for the days when all five of the state’s Division I programs were in the WCHA together. There’s also lingering resentment about the way realignment happened to begin with — as a sort-of survival-of-the-fittest move in a sport whose programs once seemed to look out for each other.
More realignment is coming, with Minnesota State and six other schools leaving the “new” WCHA to form a new conference that will begin in 2021.
Last week, it was announced that their league will be called the CCHA, dusting off the defunct brand that was shelved in 2013 when its post-realignment leftovers joined forces with the remaining teams in the WCHA.
While much of the reaction to the name was tepid, there has been some excitement about the reboot of the CCHA, particularly east of the Lake Michigan, such as at Bowling Green, which became the curator of the conference’s history.
Although most officials and coaches from the seven schools have remained quiet, letting consultant Morris Kurtz do the talking, Bowling Green President Rodney K. Rogers tweeted:
“The original Central Collegiate Hockey Association represents an iconic history and strong reputation. @bgsu always hoped this conference would be back, and we are excited to help re-establish it, ushering in the new era of the CCHA for @BGFalconHockey!”
Yes, the nostalgia in college hockey remains strong.
Bringing back an old name might conjure up some warm feelings, especially at Bowling Green, which helped found the original CCHA back in 1971, as well as at Lake Superior State and Ferris State, which were longtime members with Northern Michigan, which, along with Michigan Tech, spent time in both the CCHA and WCHA.
But, like the WCHA over the last seven years, the old CCHA isn’t coming back.
Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State are gone to the Big Ten. Miami and Western Michigan are in the NCHC. Alaska Fairbanks, a current WCHA member that spent 17 seasons in the CCHA, is not part of the new group.
The seven schools forming the new conference missed a real opportunity to do something fresh, bold and exciting; to brand themselves as forward-thinking and forward-moving; to break away from a past that so many in the sport continue to cling to?
Why spend the next seven hockey seasons being called the “new” CCHA, reminding people of what you’re not, when you could call yourself something that that distinguishes you in college hockey’s current era?
Ultimately, the name doesn’t really matter, though. It’s what the conference does under its new banner that does. It starts with hiring the right commissioner, and Tuesday, the CCHA officially posted the position with hopes of having that person in place to start on July 1.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 507-344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.