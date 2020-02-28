It's the final weekend of the regular season, and there's a lot on the line when Minnesota State travels to play Bemidji State. If the No. 2 Mavericks can secure at least one point tonight or tomorrow, they'll claim the MacNaughton Cup outright and have the No. 1 seed for the WCHA playoffs. If the No. 11 Beavers sweep, the rivals will share the championship but BSU will be the top seed.
Minnesota State and Bemidji State have the two best records in the country since the calendar flipped to 2020.
This weekend will also decide the WCHA scoring champion and goaltending champion, and there will be players in the running for those titles competing against each other this weekend. Read about that and more in the College Hockey Gamday feature.
From the Bemidji perspective, this might be the biggest weekend of hockey the Sanford Center has seen in its 10-year history.
Going around the rest of the WCHA, much has yet to be decided for the seedings for the WCHA tournament. Six points currently separate third through sixth place.
Michigan Tech at/vs. Northern Michigan: The UP rivals play home and home, and third-place Northern needs one win to secure home ice for next weekend. Tech, currently in sixth, can get into the top four with wins but also needs some help around the rest of the conference.
Lake Superior State at Ferris State: The Lakers are locked into the seventh spot, according to the WCHA, which has crunched the numbers, while the Bulldogs could sneak into the eighth and final playoff spot. However, Ferris has won only once in their last 16 games.
Bowling Green at Alabama Huntsville: The Falcons are tied for fourth with Alaska and are looking to claim that spot and a home series next weekend with wins against the Chargers, who were officially eliminated from the league playoffs last weekend.
Alaska Anchorage at Alaska: The Governor's Cup is on the line in Fairbanks but so are a couple of other things. The Nanooks want to hold that fourth spot and force a team to fly to play them next weekend, while the Seawolves are trying to secure the eighth and final playoff spot, which will mean a trip to Minnesota next weekend to face MSU or Bemidji State.
Meanwhile, 12 Minnesota State players were named WCHA Scholar-Athletes on Friday, including three-time winners Edwin Hookenson, Josh French and Rick Rivera. The others were: Jacob Berger, Andy Carroll, Walker Duehr, Dallas Gerads, Jake Jaremko, Dryden McKay, Jack McNeely, Jared Spooner and Chris Van Os-Shaw.
In women's hockey, Minnesota State travels to Ohio State for the third year in a row for the first round of the WCHA tournament. On Friday, three Mavericks earned All-WCHA honors: third-team defender Anna Wilgren and all-rookie picks forward Kelsey King and goalie Calla Frank.
In Division III hockey, the Gustavus Adolphus men were eliminated from the MIAC tournament on Thursday, falling 3-2 at St. Thomas. The fourth-ranked women will host an MIAC semifinal on Saturday afternoon in St. Peter, hosting St. Mary's.
