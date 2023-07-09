A year ago at this time, Easton Fritcher had just graduated from Hayfield and was playing amateur baseball for the Rochester Royals.
He was set to start his college baseball career at the University of Minnesota in the fall, but town ball was going to have to suffice until he got to Minneapolis.
“Honestly, it just wasn’t enough. You play a game here and there,” Fritcher said. “I was basically just waking up and lifting and training and doing all of that stuff.”
Fritcher was about to get all the baseball he could handle.
When fellow Gopher Boston Merila had to leave the MoonDogs due to a back injury last July, Mankato manager Danny Kneeland called Gophers coach John Anderson to see if he had any possible replacements.
It’s extremely rare for players with no college experience to play in the Northwoods League, but Anderson felt the exposure would be good and told Kneeland to make the call.
“I was at my hometown field and I remember (Kneeland) calling me. He was like ‘hey, we want you to come up and play. Could you be here tomorrow?’ It was really shocking,” Fritcher said. “I grew up around the Rochester area and went to plenty of Honkers games. I knew this league was pretty legit.
“It was just such a quick turnaround for me from my senior summer.”
Fritcher had instant success with the MoonDogs last summer despite playing against guys who were mostly two, three or four years older than him.
He finished the season with a .327 batting average and a .407 on-base percentage in 52 at-bats.
“Going from Class A baseball in Hayfield to going against 21, 22-year-olds — he really wasn’t fazed by it at all,” Kneeland said. “It was really cool to see.”
When a Northwoods League club signs a high-school senior, it’s always a two-year contract. Fritcher did indeed return to Mankato in 2023, which was always the plan.
He played in 10 games as a true freshman with the Gophers, and is hoping to use his second summer with the MoonDogs as a springboard to a bigger role.
There’s been progress, but it hasn’t been very visible in the traditional numbers.
Fritcher has nine hits in 57 at-bats, but there’s been a lot of bad luck on balls in play. Kneeland and his staff track a stat they call “quality at-bats,” and Fritcher ranks well on that front despite the lack of hits.
“Honestly, I don’t think my stats on the MoonDogs this year show how well I’m really swinging the bat,” Fritcher said. “I’ve hit a bundle of lineouts, I’m not striking out much, I’m putting the ball in play when I should and typically I’m hitting them quite hard.”
Added Kneeland: “There are ways to be productive at the plate without always hitting for a high average. He’s just been dominating that part of it. He’s kind of taking the luck side out of it.”
Despite the frustration, Fritcher refuses to press or expand the strike zone. His plate discipline has been great, as he’s got 11 walks and only nine strikeouts on the season.
“I haven’t really had one of these humps where just nothing is going my way,” Fritcher said. “At first it was pretty hard for me to be able to handle that, but recently I’ve been getting better and understanding that, you hit the ball hard, you’ve got to have your head up. Those are victories.”
Still only 19, Fritcher has seen a lot more high-level pitching than most players his age.
It’s hard for underclassmen to get big roles in college programs today given the influx of older players in the pool due to extra COVID years of eligibility.
Fritcher feels the ups and downs in the Northwoods League will have him prepared when he gets his chances as a sophomore.
“Compared to last summer when I was actually being successful, realistically I was taking quite bad at-bats, but I was having a lot of luck. Now, it’s just obviously a complete turn,” Fritcher said. “I’m a big believer that if you have good at-bats, things are going to change ...
“The plan I’ve built for myself as a hitter is going to be really helpful for me when I get my opportunities at (Minnesota).”
