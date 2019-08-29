J.J. Helget had all summer to think about the first offensive play of this season. Taking advantage of some early energy by the Rochester John Marshall defense and a good scouting report, a screen pass was the perfect call.
“I started scripting that play back in April,” Helget said.
Foster’s screen to Jon Sikel, who raced 71 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game, propelled the Scarlets to a 49-14 victory over Rochester John Marshall in a season-opening football game Thursday at Todnem Field.
“We knew that play was coming,” Foster said. “It’s a play we’re very comfortable with. It really set the tone for the rest of the game.”
The first half was all West, which scored on the 71-yard screen, a 13-yard run by Owen Johnson after a fumble recovery, a 30-yard run by Foster, a pair of passes to Mekhi Collins that covered 41 and 9 yards and a 6-yard run by Wyatt Block.
West amassed 296 yards in the first half on 28 plays, with five scoring drives of four plays or less.
Meanwhile, the defense yielded nothing and made two turnovers that set up short fields. The Rockets managed only 59 yards in the first half on 27 plays, with 30 yards coming on one pass.
“That first play gave us great momentum,” Helget said. “The defense played great. The offensive line did well. You couldn’t ask for a better first first game.”
The second half didn’t have many highlights. After the Rockets scored, the Scarlets answered with a 10-play drive, capped by 5-yard pass from Foster to Spencer Spaude. Drew Smook’s third PAT kick made it 49-8.
JM added another touchdown early in the fourth quarter against the West reserves.
West ended up with 363 yards, with Foster running for 45 yards and passing for 222 on 12 completions, spread evenly among Collins, Spaude, Sikel and Max Goertzen.
“It was good to get off to a fast start,” Foster said. “We had a lot of new guys in the offensive line, but that didn’t slow us down at all.”
Offensive line was one of Helget’s concerns heading into the season, but he felt pretty good about that unit after Thursday’s victory.
“I wasn’t worried about their ability,” he said. “I was more worried about them being under the lights for the first time. Sometimes, things go haywire in that first game, but they did a good job. We have three runners who run hard, and if we can get them a seam, they’re tough to bring down.”
The West defense gave up only 159 yards of offense.
“Coach (Greg) Ellsworth always has his guys ready to go,” Helget said. “We had some new guys in there, and we moved some guys around, but the biggest thing they did was compete.”
West plays on the road Friday at Rochester Century.
“It’s always fun to win that first game,” Foster said. “I thought we played really well.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.