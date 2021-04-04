Long before Mike Hastings got to Minnesota State, his peers knew success was inevitable.
Don Lucia used Hastings’ players to build Colorado College into a national power in the 1990s. Todd Knott constantly heard the stories about how much he demanded from his players. Tom Serratore came of age with him and knew his attention to detail was unmatched.
Now, with MSU headed to its first Frozen Four in Hastings’ ninth season at the helm, there’s no more doubting it. No more talk about 0-6 or not being able to win big games.
With a unique blend of charisma, passion, people skills, and now, an NCAA Tournament run — it’s undeniable.
Hastings has officially arrived as one of college hockey’s giants.
“That (0-6 in NCAA games) should never have defined him at all, but obviously we’re in a public setting and I understand how a public setting works,” Serratore said. “Now he’s beyond that. He not only got it done this year, he got it done twice ... that’s over and done with.”
In his time at MSU, Hastings has had no bigger rival than Serratore, who’s been the men’s hockey coach at Bemidji State since 2001. Hastings and Serratore were assistants together at St. Cloud State in the 1993-94 season before Hastings went on to coach the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League from 1994-2008, and the two have remained close since.
Serratore feels Hastings’ time as a general manager at Omaha allowed him to become a great talent evaluator, and praises his “great business model” of bringing in players who fit his system.
He also raves about the stylistic diversity of Hastings’ teams, as they win “many different types of games and any type of score.” Structurally, offensively, defensively, “good habits,” Serratore says all those boxes can be checked as well.
But that’s not what’s impressed him most as Hastings has made his ascension. Serratore is amazed by Hastings’ knack for in-game creativity.
Whether it’s creating and identifying the right personnel matchups, or constantly changing looks on face-offs and special teams, he feels Hastings is second to none as a strategist.
“(With) a lot of us, you know what you’re going to get. Night in, night out ... with Mike, he’s not afraid to change week-to-week,” Serratore said. “During the game, he’s the best bench coach I’ve ever coached against.
“He keeps you on your toes. He’s not afraid between whistles to change something up ... it’s difficult to coach against him, because he’s not predictable.”
Lucia, who is the commissioner of the new CCHA, had Hastings on his staff for a year at Minnesota in 2008-09. However, Lucia also tried to get Hastings to join him at Colorado College in the ‘90s because he was so impressed with his work in the USHL.
He even entrusted his son Tony with Hastings, as he played a year of junior hockey at Omaha before joining his father at Minnesota.
Lucia always wanted to be associated with Hastings because he knew he got the best out of players.
“I think Tony was kind of afraid of Mike, he was kind of intimidating back then,” Lucia said with a laugh. “He was a tough coach, whether it’s skating or making guys run steps ... he’d probably tell you he’s mellowed a lot since the day, but I think being demanding and having high expectations was one of the reasons he was successful at the junior level.”
Former MSU player Eriah Hayes (2009-13) knows all about Hastings’ demanding nature.
Hayes was a senior when Hastings took over at MSU, which created some uncertainty ahead of his final year of college hockey. When it comes to regime changes, the people left behind aren’t always the highest priority, and Hayes wasn’t going to be around long.
Would Hastings really invest in a player that would spend so little time in his program?
Turns out, Hastings pushed Hayes in a way he’d never been pushed before. Hayes, who was an undrafted free agent, finished with 36 points in 41 games that season, a showing that allowed him to take the next step.
“He put a lot of pressure on me to step up and lead the guys. I think he kind of saw something in me that even I didn’t know was in me, and he kind of reached out and grabbed that out of me,” Hayes said. “To have a guy come in there and tell you how much he believed in you ... I dug deeper than I probably ever have before for the guy.
“I really don’t think I would’ve made it to the NHL without him.”
Knott, Hastings’ associate head coach, also marvels at his ability to push the right buttons.
“It’s not the old-school way of 20 years ago — ‘you’re going to do it because I tell you to do it.’ That’s gone. You’ve got to have a relationship with players because now, they ask ‘why?’ ... coach has that balance,” Knott said. “Our players, there might be times they’re not happy, but I don’t ever think there’s a time they look and say that they’re being treated unfairly.”
Added Hayes: “He expects a lot out of his guys. But the thing is, when you give it to him, and he knows that you’re giving it to him, he’s going to reward you.”
While the game management skills and ability to get the most out of players are hallmarks of Hastings’ success, they aren’t what drives the bus.
His ability to cultivate and maintain personal relationships with each of his players makes them want to play for him.
“When you play for Hastings, you’re part of a family, and it’s his family,” Hayes said. “Everybody feels a part of the family, a part of the group. Everybody’s got their role and everybody’s appreciated. The environment he creates is so unique and special.
“There’s (about) 25 guys on a roster, and he makes every single guy feel like he belongs.”
Hayes, who is now the boys hockey coach in his hometown of La Crescent, has tried to mirror Hastings on that front, but admits developing relationships is a gift, especially when it comes to the off-ice stuff.
No matter what happens next weekend at Pittsburgh, or how many national championships he wins, that’s what Hayes feels Hastings’ legacy will be.
When it comes down to it, he just cares, and that goes way beyond hockey.
“Anytime there was something wrong, you just felt like you could walk in that guy’s door and spill your guts,” Hayes said. “He was going to hear you out and he was probably going to have some of the best advice you ever heard.”
