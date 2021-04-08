PITTSBURGH — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team (22-4-1) plays St. Cloud State (19-10) in the Frozen Four of the NCAA Tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
The winner will advance to play the winner of Massachusetts and Minnesota-Duluth in the national championship at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday’s game will be televised on ESPN2 and can be heard on The Fan Mankato (1230 AM). Saturday’s game can be seen on ESPN and heard on The Fan Mankato.
Here are my three keys to an MSU victory:
1. The Minnesota blueprint: Leading up to the West Regional, we heard it over and over: “getting back to our identity” and “getting off to a good start.” Throughout the weekend in Colorado, the Mavericks accomplished each of those goals, culminating with a brilliant 60-minute effort against Minnesota in the regional final.
At the Frozen Four, the preferred formula doesn’t change. The Mavericks are almost certain to establish their “ground game” at some point, but can they do it as quickly as they did against the Gophers?
It seems when MSU is able to get that physical, puck-possession style established, it rarely escapes them mid-game.
If the Mavericks spend a lot of time with the puck below the dots in the offensive zone in the opening minutes, that’ll be a really good sign of things to come.
“I think the guys are excited, confident in what we do when we do it,” Hastings said. “The first 5-10 minutes are going to be really important, but they are in every single game. It’s not going to be any different than what it’s been throughout this season. It’ll be something we address, but we address it before every game, trying to get to our game as soon as we can and hopefully that’s in the first 5-10 minutes.”
2. Coming of age: The Mavericks have leaned on juniors and seniors all season, but in this NCAA Tournament, it’s been the underclassmen who have stepped up.
Sophomore Ryan Sandelin had a breakout weekend at the West Regional, and his classmates Nathan Smith and Cade Borchardt each played massive minutes on a line with Napravnik. Brendan Furry and Sam Morton also played some of their best hockey of the season in Colorado, with Furry being named to the All-West Region team, along with Borchardt, Sandelin and Jake Livingstone.
That playing time didn’t just appear.
Some of the veterans played fewer minutes in MSU’s biggest games of the season, as Hastings went with the hot hands.
Without some of the high-end players it had last year, depth has been a hallmark of MSU’s success this season. With the younger players at the top of their game, it should be a huge weapon in Pittsburgh.
“They’ve been inching their way to that performance for awhile here,” Hastings said. “To see our older guys ... embrace those younger guys in those roles and be happy for them, genuinely happy for them, even if it was cutting into their own ice time, to me, that’s what we’re supposed to be about. ...
“I’m glad to see those guys have some success. We need them to keep going because different guys at different times have stepped up for us this year, and that’s why we’re where we’re at right now.
3. Managing the moment: In the Mavericks’ first trip to the Frozen Four, some nerves will be inevitable.
It’s in an NHL arena, against an in-state rival ... the hype over the last 10 days has been constant.
There’s likely going to be adversity at some point, and that’s OK.
Thankfully for MSU, one of the best players in the country is in goal to help navigate that adversity, and he’s as cool as they come. The Mavericks need to take on the personality of their goaltender Dryden McKay Thursday, especially if things don’t go as planned early.
The goal is to be playing from ahead, but the Mavericks have been lauded for their ability to win different types of games, and that could be necessary if they aren’t able to execute that ideal Minnesota blueprint.
“We’ve always been a team that worries about the first five minutes. I think it’s probably going to be the biggest thing for us,” MSU forward Julian Napravnik said. “Everybody’s probably going to be a little bit nervous to start it off. ... Just getting over the first five minutes and playing our game will help us to have a solid game afterwards.”
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.