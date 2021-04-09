PITTSBURGH — For a second consecutive season, Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay has been shut out of the Mike Richter Award for the nation's top goaltender.
Despite being one of three Hobey Hat Trick finalists, McKay lost out to Minnesota's Jack LaFontaine, who won the Richter and was the goaltender on the AHCA/CCM West All-American first team. McKay was the goaltender on the second team, which makes him the first two-time All-American in MSU's Division I history.
"It's special. There's so many players that have come through this program," McKay said in a phone interview. "Right now, I'm just trying to take it all in and appreciate the honor that's been bestowed upon me."
Wisconsin's Cole Caufield won the Hobey Baker Award, as many had predicted for weeks.
McKay's 1.54 goals-against average leads the country among goalies who have played at least five games, as does his .840 winning percentage and 10 shutouts. McKay finished with a .924 save percentage.
He was also the WCHA's Goaltender of the Year and Player of the Year.
LaFontaine finished with a .934 save percentage and a 1.79 GAA. He had five shutouts and a .759 winning percentage.
Richter voting was completed prior to the NCAA Tournament regionals.
In MSU's West Regional final victory over Minnesota, McKay posted an impressive shutout against LaFontaine's Gophers, making several difficult saves at key times in MSU's 4-0 win.
"Obviously LaFontaine is a great goalie and playing against him, I can see why he got the award and I'm not going to take anything away from him," McKay said. "He's a great goalie. Hopefully, we have many more matchups against each other."
Last season, McKay went 30-4-2 with 10 shutouts, a .942 save percentage and a 1.31 GAA. He was a finalist for both the Hobey and Richter.
Maine’s Jeremy Swayman got the Richter despite having a worse statistical season than McKay across the board. However, Swayman made 1,099 saves compared to 761 for McKay.
After losing out for a second straight year, McKay will continue working to improve his game.
"It's going to push me to be better the whole summer and even into next year until they announce the next winner," McKay said. "I think it's going to be something that's on the back of my mind going into my last season of college hockey."
While Twitter fights rage over who should've won the Richter, McKay clearly didn't have individual awards at the top of his mind.
He was reflecting on a special season, wishing his team was playing in the national championship game Saturday. The Mavericks lost 5-4 to St. Cloud State in the Frozen Four semifinals on Thursday.
"I've never been a part of a team that understood what a team meant more than this team," McKay said. "It's a ride I'll never forget, and hopefully we can replicate it next year."
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
