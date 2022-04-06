In the summer, it was clear a game with the Minnesota State men’s hockey team would be tough, with Mavericks’ talented roster and high-end returners.
Thirty-seven wins later, and counting, playing the Mavericks has proved to be more than a battle. It’s an all-out war, and even the best teams in college hockey have found MSU extremely difficult to play against.
Opposing coaches have been trying to find the right formula all season but to no avail.
The Mavericks have lost just once since November, and the team that’ll play at the Frozen Four this week doesn’t seem to have a weakness that can be easily exploited.
“I think every game that they’re in, they control. They dictate the tempo and pace of the game, and what the style of game it’s going to be,” Michigan Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “Knowing that when push comes to shove at the end ... when the game’s on the line, ‘we will make the play that makes the difference in the game, because we’ve done it so often.’
“It won’t be by chance. It won’t be an anomaly.”
Shawhan, whose Huskies were a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season, saw the Mavericks follow that script four times in CCHA play — all narrow victories — including a pair of 2-1 overtime wins where MSU indeed made that final big play.
Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin had a similar experience, dropping a pair of tight games in a home-and-home.
Sandelin’s Bulldogs played a staggering 27 games against NCAA Tournament teams this season, including 11 against the Frozen Four teams. He feels the best four teams in the country might all be in Boston this week, and that the Mavericks are every bit as good as the other three.
“They can play the game however you want to play it,” Sandelin said. “If you want to play it fast, they can play it fast. If you want to play it physical, they can play it physical. They just don’t give you a lot.
“They’re comfortable if it’s 1-0, 2-1 or 5-4.”
MSU’s top players impressed both Shawhan and Sandelin.
Shawhan remembers seeing Nathan Smith make a “nothing play” on his edges while forechecking back in February and thinking “that kid’s NHL.”
Sandelin, who probably watches more MSU games than any coach in Division I, didn’t get to see Smith when the teams played, as he was out with an injury.
Instead, he spent the weekend marveling at goaltender Dryden McKay, who stopped 49 of 50 shots in the series, including a 23-save shutout at Duluth. McKay is a top-three finalist for both the Hobey Baker and Mike Richter awards.
“I was kind of wondering why he maybe didn’t win the Richter last year to be honest,” Sandelin said. “To have that kind of consistency over his time is pretty remarkable. ...
“Hopefully he gets his accolades.”
McKay, Smith and MSU’s other stars were as advertised, but there were high expectations for those players.
The strong play of the team’s bottom six forwards has been equally as impressive, especially with five regulars from last year’s team gone.
“Their depth is the difference — the depth with the buy-in,” Shawhan said. “They have a good way of working extremely hard to work their way into that lineup where, (for) many schools, many of us, players aren’t willing to pay that price all the time and will look for greener pastures.
“They have guys that aren’t playing that would be playing on a lot of teams. Accepting roles within that that aren’t always glamorous.”
Both coaches heaped unprompted praise upon sophomore fourth-line center Ondrej Pavel, who has 20 points in 42 games this season after playing in only 11 games last season.
“You look at a guy like Pavel, he’s got double-digit goals and he’s played mostly on, I always laugh, the fourth line,” Sandelin said. “Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn’t.”
It’s not hard to figure out who Sandelin will be cheering for in Boston. His son, Ryan, leads the Mavericks with 21 goals.
Scott will be at TD Garden as a fan, a bittersweet feeling with his Bulldogs missing the Frozen Four for the first time since 2015-16. Scott joked that while he’ll be pulling for the Mavericks, he won’t be wearing any MSU gear.
“I’m hoping for a Denver-Mankato final. I’ve got to have a little bias toward our league,” he said. “Then, I think you’ll probably know who I’m rooting for … the blood’s a little thicker.”
The CCHA connection is a natural draw for Shawhan, but he loves the way Mavericks’ coach Mike Hastings builds a team.
The transfer portal and rosters full of draft picks is the more trendy route, but MSU does it differently, with four-year players who develop over time. It’s a reason Shawhan feels Hastings is able to get the unique buy-in from top to bottom.
“I’m really a Mankato fan right now,” Shawhan said. “I’m pulling for them, they’re a Division II school just like us, playing up (in) Division I. It would be great to have more teams just like us win national titles.”
