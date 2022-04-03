Minnesota State hockey equipment manager Scott Rideout doesn’t know what the request is going to be when a player walks into his equipment room.
It could be as simple as a new stick, or a tricky repair that he’s already done four times.
It really doesn’t matter.
Rideout, now in his 14th season on the job, embraces every aspect of his unique profession, and his attitude and expertise have been a key part of MSU’s rise to national prominence.
“It was never a career path, but I absolutely love it,” Rideout said with a smile. “Being part of this family has been an outstanding run.”
The schedule is a grind, which is hard with two young daughters at home.
Long hours, a lot of travel and constant communication with equipment reps come with the territory, and Rideout does his best to manage those parts of the job.
However, the fun starts when he’s in his lab at the end of the hall at the Don Brose Training Center. In that equipment room, Rideout pushes the Mavericks closer to their ultimate goal each day.
“He’s definitely helped me with a lot and that might even be an understatement,” MSU forward Nathan Smith said with a laugh. “I know he probably gets a little bit tired of seeing me when I come into the equipment room.”
Smith had issues getting comfortable in his skates earlier in the season, and visited Rideout frequently for help.
For most of the year, Smith used a pair of his old, broken down skates, as they were the only ones that felt right.
It was Rideout’s job to keep them from totally falling apart.
“It was getting to the point where it was everyday that he had to do something to them to allow me to skate on them the next day,” Smith said. “I would definitely say that he’s played a big part in me being successful, because without those skates, I wasn’t comfortable.”
Brendan Furry has been anotherw regular visitor.
After falling on his elbows a few times early in the season, Rideout finally convinced Furry to ditch the elbow pads he had used since the start of his junior hockey career, but he still uses his shoulder pads from those days.
They’ve needed to be repaired several times, and a key addition was made to them when Furry first joined the program.
Furry had two shoulder surgeries prior to arriving at MSU, and said that Rideout, along with the help of trainer Matt Schmidt, was able to expand his left shoulder pad to help him absorb blows and avoid another injury.
Furry hasn’t had any new shoulder issues since he got to MSU.
When Furry’s skates arrived in the fall this season, they were tight around his pinkie toes, but Rideout was able to hammer them out just enough to give him the added room he needed, while also maintaining a snug fit.
“He always finds a way to rig it up and make sure that it’s still working properly,” Furry said. “It’s pretty crazy some of the things that he can do back there.”
Added Rideout: “The repair stuff is one of my favorite things to do.”
MSU coach Mike Hastings marvels at the environment Rideout has created in the equipment room.
Players feel comfortable going to him, even if it’s daily, as was the case with Smith. Hastings said he’s been a part of teams where that wasn’t the culture, and he’s seen equipment managers get frustrated about unique requests and recurring repairs.
“(Equipment managers) can either increase the enjoyment of the student-athlete experience or they can take it away from them,” Hastings said. “Almost every time he has an interaction with one of our student-athletes (it’s) ‘can you do this for me?’”
And while the answer is almost always yes, Rideout is also tasked with saying no, which is necessary on occasion.
Hastings puts the onus on Rideout in terms of reading each individual situation, especially when it comes to requests for new gear that’s expensive.
“He’s a psychologist, also, because he’s got to make them understand, sometimes, things they don’t really want to understand at that moment,” Hastings said. “’You’ll be OK, trust me, use this.’ He’s got a great feel for how to manage players.
“We’re not a convenient store. Nobody has unlimited budgets.”
It hasn’t always been Frozen Fours and fancy new facilities for Rideout.
He remembers the years where the team practiced Monday-Wednesday at All Seasons Arena all too well, when driving a moving truck was also part of his job description.
Rideout and his student workers had to constantly move the equipment between All Seasons and the Civic Center, as the team would practice downtown on Thursdays before playing on a Friday.
The 2015 full-time move to the Civic Center and the renovations to the building have made his job much more enjoyable.
“It got old after a while,” Rideout said with a laugh. “I think my equipment room, I measured it out at one time … I think it was 9 feet wide by 25 feet long.
“Now I’ve got everything that I could ask for down there. I would probably say that the impact of the renovation — I’ve probably benefited from it the most.”
