NICOLLET — One of the things first-year Nicollet/Mankato Loyola girls basketball coach Jordan Rudenick noticed when his Raiders began practice a few weeks ago was the stability that 5-foot-10 senior center Megan Frutiger brings to the table.
“It was easy to see from the start that Megan is a good leader and team player,” Rudenick said. “She’s been selected one of our captains who works hard and goes 100% every practice. Megan responds well to coaching. You can really tell the girls look up to her and respect her.”
Frutiger scored 11 points in the Raiders’ season-opener on Friday, a 53-41 loss to St. James.
“Megan has a real good presence underneath,” Rudenick said. “She’s physical, she’s smart and she’s savvy. She has a very good knack underneath the basket, and she’s not too bad off the bounce either. She needs work on variety and getting a few new moves to be confident with.”
Frutiger averaged 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game a year ago as the Raiders compiled an 11-16 overall record and 7-4 mark in the Valley Conference.
“I didn’t really become a scoring threat until last year which has been a big part of how I’ve progressed,” Frutiger said. “I am also more aware on defense where everyone is, and I’ve got more post moves that I am comfortable with. I try to set a good example and am encouraging to everyone. I feel I am a steady influence no matter what the score is in a game.”
The Raiders return four other regulars in 5-8 sophomore guard Marah Hulke, 5-6 senior guard Zoey Weller, 5-11 center Jill Thompson and 5-6 sophomore forward Hayley Selby from a team which finished runner-up in the Section 2A, South-Sub Section.
“I really think that we have a good team dynamic this year,” Frutiger said. “We lost only one senior (1,000-point scorer Grace Dehen) so we’re all used to each other. We’re used to coming to practice every day and being focused. No one is selfish and we get the ball to everybody. We’re not always going to score a lot of points so we’re going to have to play lock-down defense.”
Hulke averaged 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists last year, while Weller chipped in 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists an outing. Thompson added 5.4 points and a team-best 8.6 boards per contest while Selby totaled 6.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
“The first two weeks of practice have been really good,” Rudenick said. “We’re just trying to get the girls to play at a higher level than they’re used to. We’re trying to compete hard in practice to get us going in the right direction. I like their work ethic. They’re a good group of girls and the cohesiveness between the two schools is easy to see.
“It’s early so we’re going to find our identity throughout the season. We need to work on our defensive transition communication. We’re a little bit quiet at times which could hurt us. We’re going to try to find out what works for us and then kind of role with that. We’re trying to learn as much as we can about ourselves in a short period of time. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, so we tell girls to be better than yesterday. ... That’s going to be our approach.”
Senior forward Marisa Arndt is expected to see plenty of action as is sophomore guard Josi Hanson, senior forward Kaitlyn Sizer, junior guard Kendall Robertson and sophomore wing Paige Frutiger.
“We need to limit our turnovers and be aware of where we’re at when teams are pressing us,” Megan Frutiger said. “We also have to keep moving the ball on offense and keep talking on defense. We have to look for out opportunities to score by working the ball inside out.”
Nicollet/Loyola looks to give Rudenick his initial win when it travels to Arlington today to face Sibley East.
