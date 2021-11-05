Brendan Furry wasn’t really thinking too much about being on the scoresheet last season.
After missing the 2019-20 season while rehabbing from his second shoulder surgery in less than two years, Furry was merely focused on carving out a role among a deep, talented group of Minnesota State forwards while he adjusted to college hockey.
“Last year, maybe that was a third-line, fourth-line centerman who didn’t really contribute too much on the scoresheet,” Furry, who finished with 13 points in 28 games, said of his role.
Not this season.
Fully healthy, confident and with a season under his belt, Furry’s role has evolved, and that new role figures to involve more goals and assists.
It was on full display last weekend when Furry helped spark the MSU offense with a six-point series against Northern Michigan, including his first collegiate hat trick Saturday.
“He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now, and he’s playing to make an impact on the game in a multitude of ways,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “I’m happy that he’s taken advantage of the opportunities he’s had.”
Through eight games, Furry is tied for the team lead with 10 points. He’s worked as the team’s second center for most of the season.
“That’s the fun part about hockey ... getting recognized for the points,” Furry said with a laugh. “It’s always cool to get those points, but I really focus on being a player that coach can rely on in all situations of the game.”
Hastings has always seen Furry’s offensive skills. His skating ability, combined with his creativity and size, led to a lot of points in junior hockey, so it really isn’t a surprise to see that side of his game come around.
But now the other stuff is coming, and Furry is finding more consistency, a trait Hastings always wants his players to work on.
“He’s starting to round out his game. If he’s not doing it on the scoresheet, it’s killing penalties. If he’s not doing that, he’s winning face-offs. If he’s not getting the points, he’s getting the opportunities,” Hastings said.
It hasn’t been an easy road for Furry.
At the beginning of last season, it took Furry awhile to trust the shoulder, despite spending countless hours rehabbing. Then he had to get used to playing games again after the year off.
It took time to gain confidence, but as last season went on, it started to come. By the time postseason rolled around, Furry was playing more significant minutes and was a huge part of the team’s NCAA Tournament run.
The confidence has carried over this season.
“It’s hard to get some confidence at the collegiate level because it can smack you right in the face,” Furry said.
As the role has grown and Furry has gotten further removed from his surgeries, the joy has returned. Furry said he doesn’t even think about his shoulder at this point, and he feels better physically than he’s felt in years.
“As a coach you get to see the good, the bad and everything in between,” Hastings said. “Not being able to compete because of injury — that’s a mental beatdown ... the game gets taken away from you.
“I’m happy he’s starting to be paid back for his work.”
Five things to know
The No. 2 Mavericks (6-2, 2-0 in CCHA) will play at Ferris State (3-5, 1-1 in CCHA) Friday and Saturday at the Robert L. Ewigleben Ice Arena. The game can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Power play coming around: Hastings said the MSU power play had been “less than stellar” entering last weekend’s series with Northern Michigan, but he felt it took a major step forward, especially Saturday. After an 0 for 3 start in Friday’s game, MSU notched two goals with the man-advantage in the second half of the game to help secure the victory. The Mavericks then went 2 for 2 on the power play Saturday, finishing the weekend at 4 for 8. MSU entered last weekend 4 for 25 (16%).
2. A tough place to play: Hastings and Furry each talked about the unique challenge of playing at Robert L. Ewigleben Ice Arena. The student section is very close to the opposing goal for two periods, and while the ice dimensions are standard, the building feels small and things always seem to happen quickly.
“It’s usually really good ice, it’s fast,” Hastings said. “Because of the confines of the rink, it seems like things happen even quicker.”
3. The state of MSU: The Mavericks are coming off a home CCHA sweep of Northern Michigan, getting 4-2 and 7-0 victories over the Wildcats. After lacking sharpness coming off a bye week early in Friday’s game, MSU turned it on the rest of the weekend en route to the sweep. Dryden McKay recorded his NCAA men’s record 27th career shutout in an emotional victory Saturday.
4. Scouting the Bulldogs: Ferris is led by fifth-year senior and captain Liam MacDougall, who is tied for the team lead with eight points, and five of the Bulldogs’ top six returning scorers from last season return. The Bulldogs are coming off a split at Canisius, and have a CCHA split with St. Thomas on their resume. The Mavericks went 6-0 against Ferris last season, but several games were tightly contested.
5. Women set for St. Cloud: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (5-5, 1-5 in WCHA) has faced a brutal conference schedule to start the season, with three series against Minnesota-Duluth (No. 6), Minnesota (No. 3) and Wisconsin (No. 1). The Mavericks travel to St. Cloud State this weekend, a team they went 2-2 against in 2020-21. The Huskies are 0-5-1 in conference play so far this season. MSU plays at 6:01 p.m. Friday and 3:01 p.m. Saturday.
