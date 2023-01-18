MANKATO — Minnesota State men’s hockey player Brendan Furry is one of 15 finalists for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award, it was announced Tuesday.
The award is given annually to a student-athlete who makes significant contributions to their team, as well as to the community through leadership and volunteerism.
Furry has been very involved with the JZ Cancer Fund, participating in several events and fundraisers. He participated in a mullet growing contest during Hockey Day Minnesota, as well as the fund’s Mustache Bash in November. Between these two endeavors, he’s helped raise roughly $22,000 for JZ Cancer Fund.
Furry has also volunteered at the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Tournament and has helped set up Kiwanis Holiday Lights.
