The Minnesota State men’s hockey team has a shootout at the end of practice each Thursday, an exercise that helps coach Mike Hastings determine who might shoot in a game should it still be tied at the end of overtime.
When Brendan Furry was home for the holidays, he listened to his cousin Tyler Zalecki talk about pulling off the “backhand toe drag” on breakaways in beer league games, a difficult deke Furry has heard Zalecki talk about before.
That planted the seed.
“He’s always talking about the backhand toe drag,” Furry said with a laugh. “I tried it for the first time Thursday when I got back in town and it worked. I thought ‘maybe this could be useful down the road.’”
Nine days later, Furry found himself on a clean breakaway against Arizona State and it just happened.
In one quick motion, he faked the wrist shot, used the toe of his stick to pull the puck to his backhand side and slid it around Sun Devils’ goalie TJ Semptimphelter.
It was a perfect execution of the tricky move, and Furry didn’t have time to think about it or set it up as he would in a shootout opportunity.
The execution was so quick and flawless that the goal was No. 7 on SportsCenter’s famous Top 10 plays of the day segment.
“When I got the puck in the middle of the ice, there wasn’t anything going through my mind other other than ‘I’m going to score this goal,’” Furry said. “To be honest with you, I don’t really know where it came from. Maybe a little bit of that confidence and that confidence in our team.”
Added Hastings: “He tucked it. That was as pretty a goal as you’re going to see.”
That confidence Furry referenced was a bit lacking at times in the first half — for him and the team.
Furry had a breakout junior season in 2021-22, finishing with 44 points in 44 games (13-31—44). The NHL clubs made nice pro offers, but Furry felt there was “unfinished business” at MSU after losing in the national championship game, so he decided to return for his senior season.
He spent most of the spring and summer working out in Mankato to be as prepared as possible, and his teammates voted him to be one of the captains.
The CCHA’s coaches voted Furry as the CCHA preseason Player of the Year, and picked the Mavericks as the runaway favorite to win the conference title.
MSU ended up losing seven one-goal games en route to a frustrating 10-9-1 first half, culminating with a four-game home losing streak. Furry was one of several veterans who felt the brunt of the pressure to turn things around.
“We’ve had numerous meetings and talks — ‘what can we do differently to help this team?’” Furry said of the club’s veterans. “Mentally, it was a good break for us to get away from the game. Kind of give a reset to our bodies and our mental health.”
The Mavericks have looked like a different team during a four-game winning streak to start the second half, and Furry is leading the way.
He has seven points in his last three games, after recording 10 points in 20 games prior to the holiday break. Hastings lauded his contributions in the defensive zone as well, and Furry’s efforts last weekend earned him CCHA Forward of the Week honors.
The backhand toe drag was the exclamation point in the sweep of the Sun Devils, and a sign that Furry and MSU are regaining that old mojo.
“He just came back with an attitude of ‘I’m going to control what I get to control,’ and he’s done that,” Hastings said. “His Monday through Thursdays have been very good and it’s transferred to Fridays and Saturdays. With that, I think you’re starting to see him play with a lot more confidence.
“I wish (confidence) was something you could go pick up at Walgreens, but you can’t, you’ve got to go earn it. He’s been earning it.”
Five things to know
The No. 17 Mavericks (14-9-1, 9-6-1 in CCHA) will host Lake Superior State (4-18-2, 3-12-1) in a CCHA series on Friday (7:07 p.m.) and Saturday (6:07 p.m.) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420, and will be broadcast on KEYC Circle 12.3.
Here are five things to know about the matchup:
1. Tassy cleared: At his weekly media availability, Hastings said freshman forward Simon Tassy has been “completely cleared” and indicated he could make his MSU debut this weekend. Tassy, the reigning BCHL MVP, has been rehabbing from a knee surgery after suffering an injury in a BCHL playoff game in the spring.
“He’s been training like an absolute madman. He works and does extra every single day,” Hastings said. “He’s prepared for the weekend, so I look forward to him having that opportunity.”
2. Getting on track at home: The Mavericks have lost four straight games at home. They were swept by Ferris State on Dec. 2-3 and Bemidji State on Dec. 16-17, and haven’t gotten to play at the Event Center in 34 days.
“We know the last two weekends what happened with not getting any points — that’s been sitting with us for awhile,” MSU captain Cade Borchardt said. “We’ve got to come out ready and show the fans what we’re about here again.”
3. The state of MSU: MSU has swept Northern Michigan and Arizona State on the road to start the second half. The Mavericks are tied for 14th in the PairWise rankings after entering the second half in 24th. MSU ranks eighth in Division I, allowing 2.25 goals per game, and is 17th in scoring at 3.25 goals per game. The Mavericks’ power play is sixth in the country at 25.74%, while the penalty kill ranks 23rd at 81.58%.
4. Scouting the Lakers : The Lakers were swept at home by Michigan, and have neutral-site nonconference losses to UMass and Wisconsin on their resume. They also split with Clarkson and ended up with a loss and a tie in two other home nonconference series. Preseason All-CCHA pick Louis Boudon (7-9—16) and defenseman Jacob Bengtsson (1-15—16) lead the Lakers in points. Lake State ranks 59th in Division I in scoring at 1.92 goals per game.
5. Women at Wisconsin: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (13-11, 7-11 in WCHA) plays at Wisconsin on Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.). The Mavericks have won six straight games and are coming off a key WCHA sweep of St. Cloud State. MSU has outscored opponents 33-7 during the winning streak and is up to 15th in the PairWise rankings.
