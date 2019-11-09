The Free Press
ST. PAUL — The Gustavus Adolphus football team mounted a second-half comeback but fell 57-36 to St. Thomas in an MIAC game Saturday at O’Shaughnessey Stadium.
The Gusties trailed 36-14 early in the third quarter, but Ethan Sindelir caught a pair of touchdowns early in the fourth quarter to pull within 43-36.
St. Thomas, however, got final two scores to ice the game late.
Gustavus quarterback Michael Veldman was 29 of 45 passing with four touchdowns.
Brice Panning made 10 catches for 169 and a touchdown. Panning leads the nation with 16 receiving touchdowns. Josh Kirk finished with five cathces for 88 yards, while Brayton Finch made six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.
Kaleb Scott and Austin Fest led the Gusties on defense with eight tackles each.
The Gusties got 24 first downs, while the Tommies had 18. However, St. Thomas picked up 481 yards of offense to Gustavus’ 351.
The difference may have came on the ground where St. Thomas had 284 yards and the Gusties had negative-5. Josh Parks finished with 188 rushing yards and four TDs for the Tommies.
Gustavus (6-3, 4-3) will host St. Olaf to finish the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.