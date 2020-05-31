Imagine three months from now, and you’re getting ready to attend a football game at Blakeslee Stadium on a beautiful Saturday.
Tailgating? Probably not.
Buying a ticket on the day of the game? Unlikely.
Concessions? Maybe.
Each home game, when 4,000 fans head to Blakeslee to watch the Mavericks, you might not have the usual game-day experience this season, due to concerns over COVID-19. Or to a volleyball match at Bresnan Arena. Or a women’s soccer match at The Pitch.
“I know that before we can open the facilities or prepare to host competitions, we need to have a plan to respond to any outbreaks (of coronavirus),” Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said. “We will be submitting plans for consideration next week.”
Buisman and other Minnesota State officials have been tasked with planning for changes to the athletic and game-day experience at Minnesota State next season, whichever sport that entails and whenever those sports are allowed to begin. There will need to be procedures in place to take into account social distancing, sanitary conditions and screening for coronavirus.
It all starts with the health and safety of the student-athletes, and the process of bringing back students and athletes to Minnesota State is being examined daily. Several steps will need to be taken long before a ball is kicked, passed or spiked.
“The first thing we have to do is get our kids back on campus and into the training facilities so they can prepare to practice,” Buisman said. “But the medical recommendations seem to change every day.”
Once students arrive back on campus, which at this point everything is on as scheduled with practices before the semester begins Aug. 24, there will likely be testing for the coronavirus, with perhaps the need to quarantine some student-athletes. Locker rooms, workout facilities and training offices will need to be sanitized, with a plan to limit person-to-person contact.
Once it comes time for games, more issues come because of mixing players from different universities. If a player from one university tests positive for COVID-19, should the whole team be banned from competing? Will conferences set policies to make consistent decisions?
“We’re talking about the best way to communicate with our opponents,” Buisman said. “We’re making safety paramount, while maintaining competitive integrity.”
For football, Buisman said the university might have to shift to a cash-less ticket distribution, with all digital tickets bought in advance. Concessions will likely be pre-packaged, eliminating hot dogs, pizza, nachos and popcorn. Tailgating, which became more popular last season, might not be possible, given social-distancing restrictions.
“Tailgating really took off last year,” Buisman said. “Some fans will long for the good, old days. We may allow people to bring their own food to events. That’s something we’ve discouraged in the past.”
Buisman is making plans for 50% stadium capacity for football and other sports, and he has to have a plan for 25% capacity. Restricted ticket sales will cause damage to athletic budgets, but health issues will be the overriding factor.
“I think people will be very cautious when they come back,” Buisman said.
The Northern Sun Conference has been working to complete reduced schedules, meeting criteria from the NCAA. Football will play only 10 games, eliminating one contest next season. Women’s soccer can only play 14 matches, meaning one Northern Sun match must be eliminated. The rest of the sports are able to get to the maximum schedule by eliminating nonconference play.
Eventually, these plans will be adapted for the winter season, with indoor competitions, and spring sports.
Buisman said it is inevitable that there will be flare-ups with COVID-19, and universities need to be prepared. At this point, you can’t eliminate the risks, but you can mitigate them. Universities need to figure out what level of risk is acceptable for everyone.
“We don’t know when we’ll be able to turn the dial, but when the light turns green, we want to be able to hit the gas,” Buisman said.
