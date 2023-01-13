It doesn’t matter what sport it is, or even — apparently — where the game is played; when Mankato East/Loyola and Mankato West get together, it’s going to draw a crowd.
In a matchup of two teams in desperate need of a win, it was the Cougars who used a three-goal second period and a four-goal night by senior defenseman Shae Gavin to earn a crucial two points in the Big Nine Conference standings and some extra bragging rights against their crosstown rivals with a 5-2 victory.
Gavin scored twice in the second period then added two more in the third as the Cougars erased an early one-goal deficit, snapping a six-game skid in the process. He also assisted on Alex Morgan’s power-play goal in the middle period.
“We needed a win more than anything I’ve ever felt,” said Cougars coach Adam Fries. “The locker room was starting to get a little tight, the coaching staff was starting to wonder if we were doing the right thing. It was a tough schedule, but I think the most important thing is we came out of this stretch good mentally, we got some confidence and we got rewarded.”
Playing as part of a new partnership between Tradition Companies and Youth Hockey Hub’s “Friday Night Ice” presentation, it was the Cougars who upended the Scarlets 70 miles north of All Seasons Arena Friday night at Bloomington Ice Garden. Each school was well represented in the stands, including the bands supporting both teams, which created a great atmosphere despite the 75-minute drive north on Hwy. 169.
Despite being outshot 11-6 in the opening period, West came out of the first with a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal by Maddox Langworthy 3:09 into the contest. His shot got through a screen and eluded East/Loyola goaltender Brody Kunst through the five-hole for his seventh of the year.
“It has been a theme for us, we’ve had good starts,” said Scarlets coach Nate Olsen. “We made them think tonight that we were going to actually be in this game and that’s something that we’ll continue to work on.”
Gavin’s first of the game tied it 5:45 into the second before the Cougars were awarded a five-minute power play. Late in the man advantage, Gavin’s wraparound beat West goaltender Mason Schreiber, giving the Cougars their first lead of the game. Morgan would add another goal on a deflected shot late in the second to extend the lead.
“We really needed this one,” Gavin said. “The first half of the season didn’t really go how we wanted, but I think this can really slingshot us into the second half of the season and hopefully come in hot for sections.”
Gavin finished his second career hat trick five minutes into the third. Owen Essay pulled West back within two with a power-play goal 1:52 after that but Gavin’s shot from the point with four minutes left eluded traffic in front and found the inside of the far post. He said it was the first four-goal game of his life.
“This is probably something I’ll remember for a really long time, if not forever,” Gavin said.
Schreiber finished with 24 saves in a losing effort. Kunst stopped 15 shots to earn his fourth win of the season. Zach Lebens had three assists for the Cougars.
