MANKATO — Junior post Hanna Geistfeld tallied 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists Saturday night as the Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball team claimed the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference title with a 64-58 win over Wisconsin-Superior at the Sports and Fitness Center.
After Mackenzie Kmecik’s 12-footer produced a 37-30 Yellowjackets’ lead midway through the third quarter, Laura Ellinghuysen’s basket off a back-door cut and Jordan Martinez’s down-the-paint drive set-up Geistfeld’s game-tying three-point play off an inside spin move. Trailing 41-38, Ellinghuysen’s top-of-the-key 3-pointer evened things heading into the final 10 minutes.
“We figured this would be a low scoring game so it was just a matter of who was going to make less mistakes and execute,” Vikings’ coach Lyle Jones said. “Defensively, we really stopped their penetration and that’s the key to their game. Other than the first half, we also stopped their 3-point attempts. They were playing Hanna one-on-one and she’s fourth in the nation in field-goal percentage so we we’re going to win or lose with her.”
St. Peter native Emily Carpenter’s step-back 3-pointer with 8:14 to go gave Superior (18-9) its final lead at 48-45. Junior forward Kenlie Pytleski’s free throw and fastbreak putback tied things before Geistfeld, the tournament’s MVP, worked the interior for back-to-back baskets. Geistfeld then converted on a lob pass inside before two foul shots and a reverse layup by senior guard Emily Skrien expanded the margin to 61-55.
“We kind of struggled in the first half, but we came together and started playing more as a team,” Geistfeld said. “We’ve been focusing on defense all year and we knew if we held them to less than 17 points a quarter we’d win the game. I wasn’t ready for our seniors to be done so we went to work and got it done. I just love this team so much. We all get along so well and play together.”
Superior, which led 30-24 at the break, was led by Kmecik’s 14 points and four rebounds while Carpenter chipped in 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. Bethany (23-3) got 11 points from Martinez along with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists from Olson. Bethany won the boards 40-31 and committed more miscues 16-14.
The Division III tournament pairings will be announced Monday.
