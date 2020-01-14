MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball player Hanna Geistfeld was named to the D3Hoops.com Team of the Week for her play last week.
She is the first player in program history to receive the national weekly award.
Geistfeld, a junior from Truman posted consecutive 30-point games as the Vikings defeated Minnesota-Morris on Wednesday and Northland on Saturday. She averaged nine rebounds and two assists in those games and shot 73% from the field. Geistfeld, who was also 12 of 13 from the free throw line, surpassed the 1,000 career point mark on her first basket Saturday.
Geistfeld was also named the UMAC’s Player of the Week for her efforts.
