MANKATO — Leo Gellert felt like he was going to play well last week when he arrived at Mankato Golf Club for a late afternoon round with his buddies.
He was coming off a short break from golf but had played pretty well the day before, just missing a few putts.
But by the time he had finished nine holes, he knew the MGC record was a possibility.
“I was pretty confident,” he said. “I told the boys I was going low today.”
Gellert, who just graduated from Mankato West, broke the MGC record on July 19 by shooting 11-under-par 60, two strokes better than the old mark.
The previous record was 62, shot by pro Tom Dolby in 1993 and twice by pro Mike Zinni in 2010. The amateur record was believed to be 63 by Eric Opsal in 2012.
Gellert said the group, which included Andrew Cline, Tom Yokiel and Kyle Looft, started on the 10th hole, and he birdied Nos. 11, 12, 14, 15 and 17 to shoot 30, which equaled his low score on the back nine.
“I was kind of thinking about (the record) after that,” Gellert said.
He then holed out for eagle from 60 yards on the first hole, a 390-yard par-4, which got the group talking about the course record.
On No. 6, he chipped in from the back of the green, making a slick, downhill 30-footer. On the par-5 seventh hole, he had to play a big hook out of the trees, which he carried onto the green for a two-putt birdie, putting him at 10-under.
He finished his round with a birdie on No. 9, his fourth deuce of the day. His previous low score on the 6,200-yard course was 66.
“It was nothing too crazy,” Gellert said. “I just hit a lot of good shots.”
Gellert has been doing a lot of caddying in the Twin Cities this summer as he tries to figure out his future. He had been struggling with his game for a couple of weeks, starting with the second day of the Krugel Invitational, but he appears to be back on track.
“It was just a fun day of golf with my buddies,” Gellert said. “I feel like I’m back in a groove, for whatever reason.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.