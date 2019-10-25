HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Charlie Gerard was taken off Minnesota State’s No. 1 line this week, and when the Mavericks’ game Friday at Alabama Huntsville began, the junior was listed as the 13th forward — the extra skater — on the line chart.
Perhaps motivated by the demotion, the junior scored the first two goals in the No. 2 Mavericks’ 5-1 WCHA victory over the Chargers.
Gerard, who had a lone assist through the season’s first four games, finished with two goals and an assist.
“Charlie went to work this week,” coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview, “and it was nice to seem him play the way he did early in the game to get us off to a nice start. When you go on the road, you need to get a good start.”
Walker Duehr, Chris Van Os-Shaw and Parker Tuomie also had goals. Nathan Smith had two assists.
Gerard scored with two different lines, giving the Mavericks a 2-0 lead before the game was 11 minutes old. He got assists from freshmen Smith and Lucas Sowder on the first goal at 8:32 and from Jared Spooner and Julian Napravnik at 10:56.
UAH’s Jack Jeffers made it 2-1 at 12:20 of the first period.
The Mavericks outshot the Chargers 50-15, 31-8 over the second and third periods.
“We did a better job managing the puck in the second and third,” Hastings said.
Duehr made it 3-1 in the second period, and Van Os-Shaw and Tuomie added goals in the third.
“To score five 5-on-5 goals is a step for us,” said Hastings, whose team was 0 for 2 on the power play with one lasting just 2 seconds.
Sowder has a point in each of his first five games with the Mavericks and leads the team with eight. Smith has six points in three games.
Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay finished with 14 saves. Mark Sinclair stopped 45 shots for the Chargers.
The Mavericks (4-0-1, 1-0-0 in WCHA) and the Chargers play again at 7:07 p.m. Saturday.
