LE SUEUR — The Le Sueur-Henderson softball team had a strong group coming back from the 2019 state-tournament team, but the coronavirus was the opponent that couldn't be defeated in the spring of 2020.
So with a few familiar players, and a bunch of players that had never played varsity softball, Giants' coach Eric Lewis wasn't quite as sure about the talent that took the field this season.
"I thought we could be good, but I'm not sure we'd be that good," he said. "We had some girls that we had never coached and didn't have a lot of experience.
"But we've had some kids that have stepped in and done a good job."
The No. 1-seeded Giants (21-1) take on Hawley (24-2) at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinal round of the Class AA softball tournament at Caswell Park. The winner plays again at 7 p.m., while the loser is done, with no consolation bracket this season.
"It's very exciting," sophomore pitcher Chloe Brandt said. "This is what we play for, going to a state tournament."
Brandt has been the Giants' top pitcher, going 15-1 with a 1.10 earned-run average. She has 161 strikeouts and 21 walks in 96 2/3 innings. Sophomore Rhyan Fritz has pitched some, going 5-0 with a 3.30 ERA.
Brandt first started to show some promise on the mound as a seventh- and eighth-grader, getting some random varsity innings. She would have been the ace of the pitching staff last spring, but she got innings with a club team from the metro area the last three summers to get ready for this season.
"I don't play any winter sports so I've been playing softball since the start of the quarantine," said Brandt, the younger sister of Carlie Brandt, who plays at the University of Minnesota. "Since we didn't play last year, I didn't know what this team would be like, but we have five, six girls who play softball year-round who bring a lot of energy to the field."
Offensively, Rhyan Fritz is batting .440 with a team-high 42 RBIs, while senior Zoe Thomson, who is batting .532, leads the team with seven home runs. Brandt is batting .507 with 29 RBIs.
"Our batting order, one through 9, has been good," said co-head coach Anne Lewis. "We have kids that can put the ball in play, kids that can bunt when they need to. Chloe has done a great job in the circle."
Brandt said that when the Giants, who average 10.6 runs, defeated Eden Prairie and North St. Paul at a tournament in late April, she knew this team had a chance to get to the state tournament.
"We score a lot of runs, and as a pitcher, it's nice to be able to be out there and breathe," Brandt said. "Getting ahead is crucial because all of these teams are super good. We'll have to be ready."
The Giants went 1-2 at the 2019 state tournament, losing 1-0 in the consolation championship game. With eight seniors, one junior, four sophomores and one freshman on the roster, the team chemistry has developed quickly.
"When you get to this point, you have eight of the best teams in the state," Eric Lewis said. "I keep telling the girls to focus on making as many plays as you can. If we keep making plays, we have an opportunity."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.