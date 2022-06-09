NORTH MANKATO — The Le Sueur-Henderson girls softball team did not make it to the championship game of the Class AA tournament on Thursday, but they survived and will play again on Friday for the consolation title.
LSH, the defending Class AA champions, lost 4-2 to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in Round 1 and then came back to eke out a 3-2 win against Mounds Park Academy in a consolation semifinal.
The Giants fell behind 1-0 to MPA but, as has been their pattern of late, staged a comeback.
“I’m not sure if it’s nerves or what but we seem to be getting behind early in games in the postseason,” LSH pitcher Chloe Brandt said. “Our youth probably has something to do with it. We only have four starters back from last year.”
The Giants scored their first two runs against MPA in the top of the second. Trailing 1-0, Brandt led off with a bunt single and promptly stole second base. After Morgan Gregersen lined out to second, Dalaney Pavlo drew a walk to put runners on first and second.
MPA starter Siri Springer then struck out Brynn Biedscheid but, before she could get out of it, No. 9 hitter Teagan Graham bounced a single to left.
The throw home was too late to get Brandt but catcher Julianna Gazdik threw wildly back to third to try to get Pavlo and Pavlo scored on the error. Madi Wilbright then stuck out to end the inning.
The Panthers came back to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Gazdik. Brandt avoided further damage by throwing out a runner at the plate on a squib hit and striking out Campbell Heger looking.
LSH delivered the game-winning run in the top of the seventh when Rhyan Fritz led off with a triple over the right-fielder’s head and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Bailey Lehman.
MPA got the leadoff batter on to start the bottom half of the inning, but Brandt struck out two straight batters before catch Madi Wilbright picked the runner off first to end the game.
Brandt got the win, allowing five hits and striking out nine. She was also 3 for 3 at the plate with a double. Fritz finished 2 for 3 with a double and a triple.
LSH fell to the loser’s bracket with the first-round loss to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. The Giants again fell behind early and tried to battle back.
LSH was shutout for the first five innings before rallying in the sixth. Trailing 3-0, Bailey Lehman began the rally with a one-out walk and moved to second on a base hit by Sam Wilbright.
Both runners moved up on a groundout by Brandt. Morgan Gregersen then drove in both runners with a base hit up the middle but the pinch-runner was left stranded.
The Giants could muster no more runs.
Wilbright finished 2 for 3 to lead the LSH attack. Brandt took the loss, giving up two earned runs on seven hits with 11 strikeouts while going the distance.
