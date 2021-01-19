The Free Press
MANKATO — Hayley Selby led Nicollet/Loyola with 19 points and eight rebounds in a 52-40 Valley Conference home victory over Martin County West on Tuesday.
Marah Hulke finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists, and Sam Rist had 10 rebounds
Nicollet/Loyola plays Friday at Cleveland.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Mayer Lutheran 55: Toryn Richards finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the No. 4 Bucs in a nonconference home victory over No. 6 Mayer Lutheran.
Brielle Bartelt had 13 points and six steals, and Ellie Ready scored 12 points.
The Bucs (1-1) play Friday at Maple River.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 63, St. Clair 42: Katelin Flack finished with 16 points for the Knights in a Valley Conference victory at Lake Crystal.
Olivia Harazin scored 10, while Alexis Cloyd and Lakesha Carter each had nine points.
Kayli Hinze led the Cyclones with 20 points.
The Knights (2-0) will host Fairmont Friday.
Immanuel Lutheran 66, Cambridge 30: Aubree Kranz led the Trojans with 26 points in a Christian Athletic League home victory.
Hailey Maass finished with 19 points and Amber Casto scored nine points.
Immanuel hosts St. Cloud Christian at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
United South Central 67, Madelia 32: Josie Schumann led the Rebels with 18 points and 17 rebounds in a nonconference home victory.
Dani Kirkiede had 11 points, and Izzy O’Rourke added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Rebels (1-1) will host Blooming Prairie on Friday.
Adrian/Ellsworth 43, Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 41: Jaci Tollefson scored 11 points in MLAC’s home loss.
Anika Fast scored nine points, and Brooke Naas added eight.
MLAC (1-2) plays Monday against Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda at Okabena.
New Ulm 67, Sibley East 58, OT: New Ulm rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to win the nonconference game.
Daviney Dreckman led the Eagles with 18 points and seven rebounds. Kirsten Dennis scored 17 points, and Morgan Hulke added 15 off the bench. Ramsey Hopp hit a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
New Ulm (1-1) plays at Blue Earth Area on Friday.
Hockey
Mankato West boys 3, Faribault 1: Gavin Brunmeier, Brandon Swenson and Ethan Fox each had a goal and assist in the Scarlets’ Big Nine victory at Faribault.
The Scarlets had 32 shots on goal, while Caleb Cross made 15 saves.
West (2-0) plays Thursday against Austin at All Seasons Arena.
Swimming
Mankato West 93, Rochester Mayo 87: Carson Deichman won three events in the Big Nine Conference dual meet.
Deichman won the diving with 178.75 points and swam on two winning relays.
Ethan Bartell, Hayden Maxwell, Charlie Simpson and Deichman won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:50.24. Simpson, Deichman, Connor Berger and Bartell teamed for a first-place finish in 3:42.65.
Maxwell also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.92.
Mankato East/Loyola 96, Austin 81: Isaac Luethmers and Logan Gustufson each won two events for the Cougars in the Big Nine dual.
Luethmers won the 200 freestyle in 2:08.13 and 500 freestyle in 5:45.67, while Gustufson took first in the 100 freestyle in 52.68 and 100 backstroke in 1:00.13.
Dave Wedzina took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.13, and Cole Javens won the diving with 190.35 points.
Skiing
West boys win: Leo Demars finished second and helped the Scarlets win a six-team boys meet at Welch Village.
West scored 240 points. Mankato East was fifth with 52 points.
Demars had a total time on 1:02.21. West’s Ben Ruedy took fourth at 1:10.04, and Garrett Donkin took fifth at 1:10.25.
For East, Caruso Shanafelt placed 18th in 1:16.10.
East and West host Lake Crystal on Tuesday at Mount Kato.
West girls take second: Breck Carlson was the individual winner in 1:06.79, and the Scarlets were second at the six-team girls meet at Welch Village.
Northfield won with 216 points, and West scored 203. East was fourth at 99.
West’s Megan Hiniker took fourth in 1:11.21.
East’s Maddie Cooney took sixth in 1:16.91, and Kyra Neeb placed ninth in 1:19.71.
East and West host Lake Crystal on Tuesday at Mount Kato.
