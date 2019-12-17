The Free Press
CLEVELAND — Lexi Cloyd scored her 1,000th career point on Tuesday, leading the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball team to a 92-28 Valley Conference victory over Cleveland.
Cloyd finished with 29 points. Olivia Harazin added 21 points for the Knights. Lakesha Carter scored 16 points, and Reese Goeringer had 11 points.
Cleveland was led by Macey Ziebarth with 14 points.
LCWM (6-1) next plays Dec. 27-28 at the Kimball holiday tournament.
Belle Plaine 45, Jordan 43: Sarah Lenz hit two free throws with three seconds to play to put the Tigers ahead for good and also scored her 1,000th career point in the Minnesota River Conference home win.
Lenz finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six steals.
Lauren Johnson added 10 points for the winners.
Belle Plaine (7-1, 4-0 in MRC) plays Friday at Sibley East.
Martin County West 51, Nicollet/Mankato Loyola 28: Sami Meyer scored 15 points to lead the Mavericks to the Valley Conference victory at Nicollet.
Marah Hulke led the Raiders with 14 points and four steals. Hayley Selby had six points.
The Raiders (1-7, 1-1 in Valley) are off until Dec. 27 when they host their holiday tournament.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 55, Blue Earth Area 30: Ellie Ready scored 20 points for WEM in
Toryn Richards finished with nine points and six steals, while Brielle Bartelt nine points and six assists.
The Bucs (6-0) host Le Sueur-Henderson Thursday.
New Ulm 67, Delano 58: The Eagles won their first game of the season, getting 23 points from Kirsten Dennis in the nonconference road game.
Hannah Osborne had 13 points and 10 rebounds for New Ulm, while Nora Windschill added 10 points and eight rebounds. Olivia Wick had eight points and five assists.
New Ulm plays Friday at Blue Earth Area.
St. Clair 50, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 37: Ragan Vilt had 16 points for the Cyclones in Valley Conference win at home.
Emily Olson and Kayli Hinze each scored 10 points for St. Clair.
Kaitlyn Schultz led JWP with 10 points and six rebounds.
The Cyclones (6-1, 3-0) play Friday at Sleepy Eye.
Sibley East 47, Le Sueur-Henderson 46: Audrey Parrott scored the game-winning basket for the Wolverines in a Minnesota River Conference win in Le Sueur.
Kenzie Latzke scored 17 for the Wolverines, while Parrott had 16 points.
The Giants were led by Lauren Gregersen who had 15 points.
LSH (0-5) plays Thursday in Waterville.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 58, Murray County Central 55: Brooke Naas scored 16 points to lead the Wolverines to the Red Rock Conference win at Slayton.
Margo Stoesz added 11 points, and Kirsten Myers scored 10 for the winners, who improved to 4-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.