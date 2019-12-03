FARIBAULT — Lexi Karge scored 21 points and brought down 12 rebounds for the Mankato East girls basketball team on Tuesday in a 52-32 Big Nine Conference win over Faribault.
Mackenzie Schweim had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Cougars. Taylor Soma added four rebounds and four assists.
East (1-2, 1-1 in Big Nine) plays Thursday at Rochester John Marshall.
Red Wing 66, Mankato West 57: Bri Stoltzman had a game-high 20 points and had six rebounds for the Scarlets in a Big Nine Conference loss at the West gym.
Holly Wiste had 16 points for West, Teresa Kiewiet had 10 points and Calie Schumann finished with eight points and three steals.
The Wingers were led by Abby Demming with 18 points.
West (1-1, 1-1) plays Thursday at Rochester Mayo.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 83, Wabasso 50: Abbie Riederer had 23 points and seven steals to lead the Chargers to the Tomahawk Conference road win.
Emma Nelson had 21 points and 14 rebounds for MVL. Kaylee Hunter finished with 12 points and six steals. Maddie Pearson had 11 points and six assists.
MVL (1-1) plays Friday at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart.
Rochester Lourdes 64, Waseca 59: Alyssa Ustby had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles, who won the nonconference game over the visiting Bluejays.
Waseca's Gus Boyer had 24 points and seven rebounds. Rachel Breck had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Hannah Potter finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
Waseca (0-1) will host Fairmont on Thursday.
St. Peter 54, Glencoe-Silver Lake 33: Josie Wiebusch led the Saints with 13 points in a nonconference road win
Morgan Kelly added 11 points and six rebounds for St. Peter.
Kendall Guerrero was the top scorer for the Panthers with 13 points.
The Saints (3-0) play Marshall on Saturday in the Big South Showcase.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 60, Bethlehem Academy 32: WEM's Toryn Richards finished with 22 points and five rebounds in the nonconference road victory.
Brielle Bartelt had 12 points and five steals for the Bucs, while Ellie Ready scored nine points with four rebounds. Trista Hering added eight rebounds.
The Bucs host Maple River on Friday.
Mayer Lutheran 77, Tri-City United 60: Erica Jackson scored 13 points in the Titans' nonconfernce loss in Montgomery.
Grace Factor finished with 11 points and Sam Lang had nine points for TCU.
The Titans (0-1) play Jordan on Saturday at Mayer Lutheran.
Norwood Young America 56, Le Sueur-Henderson 52: The Giants weren't quite able to catch the Panthers in a Minnesota River Conference loss at Le Sueur.
Lauren Gregersen led the Giants with 14 points.
LSH (0-2, 0-1) plays Saturday at Mayer Lutheran.
Willmar Community Christian 52, Immanuel Lutheran 43: Nyamer Riek had 12 points for the Trojans in the loss.
Aubree Kranz added 11 points.
Immanuel will play at the Coulee Region Christian tournament this weekend in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Jordan 65, Sibley East 41: Juella Mahto scored 16 points as the Jaguars defeated the visiting Wolverines.
Sibley East (1-2) was led by Jaden Kmetz with 11 points and Kenzie Latzke with 10.
