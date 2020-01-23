The Associated PressThe Free Press
ST. PETER — Morgan Kelly had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the St. Peter girls basketball team to a 59-51 nonconference victory over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Thursday.
Sarah Conlon added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Saints.
Sidney Schultz led the Panthers with 18 points, and Sophie Stork scored 17 points.
The Saints (12-4) play today at Blue Earth Area.
Maple River 60, St. James Area 49: Ally Bruegger had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles as they won the nonconference game over the Saints at St. James.
Maple River (10-7) led 32-20 at halftime.
The Saints were led by Taylor Sodeman with 15 points and Kaydi Anderson with 13. Ellie Becker scored 12 points.
St. James (8-7) plays today at Waseca.
Blue Earth Area 48, United South Central 37: Kaitlin Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Bucs to the nonconference victory at Wells.
USC was led by Paige Suhr and Maya Zebro, each with 10 points.
The Rebels (1-14) play today at Medford.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 66, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 51: The Chargers got 23 points and nine rebounds from Emma Nelson in a Tomahawk Conference home victory.
Abbie Riederer added 19 points, while Maddie Pearson finished with 12 assists and 11 rebounds.
The Chargers (15-2, 10-0) host Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart Tuesday.
Belle Plaine 57, Norwood Young America 43: Lizzy Schmidt scored 15 points and had six rebounds and four steals as the Tigers won the Minnesota River Conference game at home.
McKenna Ziemke score 14 points, and Jaylen Struck-Schmitz had 10 for the winners.
The Tigers (15-1, 8-0 in MRC) hosts St. Peter on Monday.
Mayer Lutheran 57, Le Sueur-Henderson 51: Morgan Goettlicher scored 19 for the Giants in a Minnesota River Conference home victory.
Kyla Samora added 18 points.
LSH (3-11, 0-8) will host Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Monday.
Ally Bruegger had 32 points and eight rebounds
Jordan 63, Tri-City United 43: Makenna Johnson scored 23 points for the Jaguars in the MRC home win.
Samantha Lang led the Titans with 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.