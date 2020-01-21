The Free Press
NEW ULM — Hannah Osborne had 25 points and seven assists as New Ulm defeated Mankato East 69-56 in a nonconference girls basketball game Tuesday.
Kirsten Dennis added 24 points, and Nora Windschill added six points and nine rebounds. Olivia Wick made five blocks.
Mackenzie Schweim scored 23 points for East, and Lexi Karge added 16 points.
The Eagles (6-9) play at Fairmont on Friday. East (7-10) plays at home Friday against Rochester John Marshall.
Red Wing 76, Mankato West 59: Bri Stoltzman had 18 points and seven rebounds, but Red Wing won the Big Nine Conference game at home.
Teresa Kiewiet added 12 points for the Scarlets, and Calie Schumann scored 11.
West (11-5, 9-3 in Big Nine) plays at home Tuesday against Rochester Century.
St. Clair 60, Cleveland 42: Emily Olson scored 27 points as the Cyclones won the Valley Conference game at Cleveland.
Sophie Cazier added 16 points, and Ragan Vilt scored 11.
For Cleveland, Emily Kern scored 14 points, and Macey Ziebarth had 13 points.
St. Clair (11-5, 6-0) plays at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Friday.
Waseca 68, Worthington 38: Gus Boyer scored 27 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Bluejays won the Big South Conference game at home.
Hannah Potter had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Waseca, and Rachel Breck had 10 points and six boards.
Waseca (13-3) hosts St. James Area on Friday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Sleepy Eye 41: Abbie Riederer scored 29 points and had 11 rebounds for the Chargers, who won the Tomahawk Conference game at New Ulm.
Maddie Pearson scored 17 points and had six assists. Emma Nelson had 11 points and nine rebounds. Abby Nelson grabbed 10 rebounds.
MVL (14-2, 9-0) hosts Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Thursday.
Maple River 56, United South Central 23: Abby Bruegger scored 15 points to help the Eagles win the Gopher Conference game at Mapleton.
Maple River (9-7, 5-3) plays at St. James Area on Thursday.
Immanuel Lutheran 52, St. John’s Prep 30: Aubree Kranz and Nyamer Riek each scored 15 points in Immanuel Lutheran’s nonconference win.
Kranz also had six rebounds, and Riek had four rebounds. Anna Pepper added six points and seven assists.
Immanuel Lutheran hosts South Metro on Thursday in a Christian Athletic League game.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 59, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 52: Sammi Wehking had 11 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists as the Bulldogs won the Valley Conference game at home.
Amanda Sack also had 11 points, and Emma Johnson had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Knights were led by Abbie Theusch with 22 points.
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 47, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 30: Brooke Naas scored 14 points to lead the Wolverines to the home win.
Anika Fast scored 11 points for the winners, who improved to 9-4.
