ROCHESTER — The Mankato West girls basketball erased a 15-point second-half deficit on Thursday and defeated Rochester Mayo 70-69 in a Big Nine Conference game.
Lani Schoper broke a 68-68 tie with 10 seconds remaining in the game. Mayo had two free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining but made just one.
Holly Wiste led the Scarlets with 21 points, six assists and four steals. Bri Stoltzman finished with 14 points, three assists and six rebounds. Claire Hemstock scored 12 points.
West (2-1, 2-1 in Big Nine) plays Tuesday at Rochester Century.
Rochester John Marshall 52, East 37: Lily Meister scored 22 points for the Rockets, who defeated the visiting Cougars in a Big Nine Conference game.
East was led by Lexi Karge with 13 points and Randi Baier with 11 points. Mackenzie Schweim added seven points and brought down 13 rebounds.
East (1-3, 1-2) hosts Owatonna at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 60, Nicollet/Mankato Loyola 23: Hayley Selby scored seven points for the Raiders in the nonconference road game.
Josi Hansen had five points. Megan Frutiger and Marah Hulke each had six rebounds.
The Raiders (0-3) play Monday at Springfield.
Waseca 61, Fairmont 27: Rachel Breck and Gus Boyer each scored 17 points in the Bluejays’ home win.
Breck had five rebounds, and Boyer grabbed four boards. Hannah Potter finished with 14 points and four rebounds.
Waseca (1-1) will play Redwood Falls on Saturday at Jackson County Central.
Belle Plaine 71, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity: Sarah Lenz scored 28 points and had eight rebounds and four steals to lead the Tigers to the nonconference home win.
Lizzy Schmidt had 12 points and five rebounds. Laura Johnson had 11 points and five rebounds.
The Tigers (2-1) will play Norwood Young America in the Minnesota River Conference Showcase at Mayer Lutheran.
