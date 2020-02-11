MANKATO — Bri Stoltzman scored 20 points and had five rebounds to lead the Mankato West girls basketball team to a 64-63 Big Nine Conference victory over Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday at the West gym.
Lani Schoper had 14 points, and Holly Wiste finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.
West (15-7, 13-5 in Big Nine) plays Friday at Northfield.
Mankato East 51, Albert Lea 46: Lexi Karge had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars won a Big Nine game on the road.
Mackenzie Schweim had 16 points and six rebounds.
East (11-12, 10-9) plays at home Friday against Winona.
Nicollet/Loyola 58, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 40: Megan Frutiger had 21 points and five rebounds for the Raiders.
Hayley Selby added 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Marah Hulke had nine points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks.
Nicollet/Loyola (8-14) plays Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Friday at Nicollet.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 72, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 56: Madison Mathiowetz scored 34 points to help St. Mary's win the nonconference game at Lake Crystal.
Lakesha Carter led LCWM with 20 points. Alexis Cloyd scored 17 points, and Katelin Flack added 11 points.
LCWM (18-4) plays at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Thursday.
Windom Area 80 St. James Area 67: The Eagles closed out the game on a 12-0 run after the Saints pulled within 68-67 with four minutes remaining.
Allison Letcher led Windom with 27 points, and Delaney Smith had 17.
St. James (9-15) was led by Taylor Sodeman with 16 points and Jaelyn Haler with 13. Chloe Mickelson hit two 3-pointers and broke the school record for 3s in a season.
Houston 79, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 32: Kylie Korman scored 10 points for the Knights in a nonconference loss.
Hayfield 52, United South Central 37: Rachel Pack hit four 3-pointers to finish with 18 points, leading Hayfield to the Gopher Conference win at Wells.
Izzy O'Rourke and Abby Redman each scored 10 points for USC (2-20), which plays Friday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Le Sueur-Henderson 55, Southwest Christian 38: Kyla Samora scored 17 points as the Giants won the Minnesota River Conference game at Le Sueur.
Lauren Gregerson scored 12 points.
LSH (6-17, 1-12) plays at Belle Plaine on Friday.
Belle Plaine 46, Tri-City United 35: Jaylen Struck-Schmitz scored 14 points to lead the Tigers to the Minnesota River Conference win at Montgomery.
Sarah Lenz had 12 points.
For the Titans, Grace Factor scored 10 points, and Erica Jackson had seven.
TCU (8-15) plays Friday at Norwood Young America.
Springfield 89, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 88: Abby Nelson had 31 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the Chargers' Tomahawk Conference loss at Springfield.
Abby Riederer had 23 points and five steals, and Emma Nelson added 17 points and six rebounds.
Sydney Hauger led Springfield with 46 points.
MVL (17-6, 12-3) plays Thursday at Martin County West.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 51, Blooming Prairie 38: Toryn Richards scored 15 points as the Bucs won a Gopher Conference game on the road.
Ellie Ready scored 11 points, and Brielle Bartelt had 10 points and six assists. Trista Hering led the team with seven rebounds.
WEM (19-4, 11-2) hosts Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Thursday.
Maple River vs. Medford at Mapleton
Medford 56, Maple River 51: Emma Kniesel scored 35 points to lead Medford to the Gopher Conference win at Mapleton.
The Eagles were led by Ally Bruegger with 23 points. Ashley Ulrich scored 10 points.
Maple River (14-10, 7-6) plays Thursday at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
