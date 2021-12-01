The girls basketball season begins this week, with a full schedule and no masks.
Mankato West
While the Scarlets will need to replace standout Bri Stoltzman, head coach Julia Battern enters her eighth season with three regulars — senior guard Lani Schoper, senior forward Annika Younge and junior guard Teresa Kiewiet — back from last year’s 14-4 team.
“Last year was an interesting season for a lot of reasons,” Battern said. “We felt that we had a really good season in a section that was very strong. We ended up losing to Waconia in the semifinals, but we felt we were playing our best basketball toward the end of the season. We graduated five seniors who were playing a big role in our program over the years.
“One of our biggest challenges, and an opportunity this year, is to pull together a blend of players who haven’t played a lot together. We’re going to have a lot of younger players contribute and have bigger roles this year. We need to work on establishing team chemistry and fitting players into our system. ... I think we’ll see a lot of growth as things start to click.”
Schoper, who has signed to play softball at Minnesota State, averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season, while Kiewiet totaled 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Younge was the Scarlets’ top inside player, averaging 8.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists each game.
“I like the way we’re looking upcourt in transition, which is something we’ve wanted to do well in previous years,” Battern said. “We’re getting up and down the court better so I am excited about the reads we’re making defensively. I think we’ll make a lot of plays on the defensive end so hopefully that will create things for us offensively. We’re going to need a quicker pace to be successful on the court.”
Junior guard Landry Dubeau and sophomore guard Maddie Bode will be counted on much more after seeing limited action last season. A pair of eighth-graders — guard Livi Downs and forward Arianna Smith — are expected to see extensive playing time, while junior guard Carlee Emery, junior wing Macy Bauer, sophomore guard Eve Olmanson, freshman guard Avery Schmitz and freshman guard Rachel Younge could get some key minutes off the bench.
“These players need to learn about each other’s strengths on the court,” Battern said. “I think this will come with time, reps and building team chemistry. We have a lot of players who are going to contribute at some level off the bench. We’re going to find out early on who might step in there and fill some of those roles. We’re very open-minded as a coaching staff and as a team who might contribute at the varsity level.”
Junior guards Faith Hoppe and Nicole Swanson close out the roster for the Scarlets, who open the season Thursday at Rochester Century.
Mankato East
The Cougars return four regulars off last year’s 14-6 team, including a pair of Division II signees in 5-foot-10 senior guard Mackenzie Schweim and 6-2 senior forward Lexi Karge, along with three-year starter Peyton Stevermer at point guard. Sophomore guard Macy Birkholz is also back after scoring 8.6 points per game a year ago.
“We’ve got a good mix of some young kids and veterans,” East coach Rob Stevermer said. “We learned a lot about how to win and finish games last year. We were competitive the year before but didn’t quite finish some of the closer games. We were more successful with that last year and learned to compete against the better teams. I think we’re hungrier and ready to build on that.”
Both Schweim and Karge are well over 1,000 points in career scoring. Schweim averaged 17.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season, while Karge ended up at 11.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Stevermer chipped in 8.8 points, 3.4 boards and 5.1 assists per game.
“We’ve got two very talented players in Mackenzie and Lexi,” coach Stevermer said. “Peyton is a junior who is our floor leader, so to speak, and Macy really came on strong as the season went on to become a perimeter threat. Defense and rebounding are the keys for us to get our transition game going. We just need to trust in each other and keep raising our work ethic.”
A trio of sophomores — 5-9 forward Ellie Edberg, 6-1 sophomore forward Hailey Petzel and 6-3 post Gracie Langworthy — will be in the regular rotation, while sophomore guard Amber Reuter, freshman guard Madeline Beaty and freshman guard Kylinn Stangl are expected to also come off the bench. Sophomore guard Madaline Schmidt, sophomore forward Nyarieng Chuol, sophomore forward Hannah Petzel and senior Katherine Huper close out the squad.
East opens its season Thursday at Owatonna.
Mankato Loyola
The Crusaders will have their own team for the first time since 2015, having co-oped with Nicollet for the last six seasons.
Loyola will spend this season trying to rebuild the program. There are only nine players in the top four grades, and Loyola will play a varsity-only schedule, with a mix of Valley Conference programs and other private schools.
Loyola played its first game against Immanuel Lutheran on Tuesday.
“The girls created their own goals, which is nice,” new coach Air Chantharak said. “They want to build a culture of positivity, and they want to be known as being respectful to opponents and officials. And they want to have some success and win a few games.”
Forward Paige Frutiger is the only senior, and she’s still trying to come back from a volleyball injury. Junior Meghan Koberoski is the post player, and sophomores Jackie Fraze and Ava Schneider will play guard.
There are five freshmen on the roster: guard Sammy Kann, guard Rachel Ammann, guard Gabby Bemmels, forward Mercedes Hernandez and guard Maddie Huiras.
Chantharak said that he held an optional practice this weekend, and eight of the nine players showed up. He said the players put up 1,200 shots during the first week of practice.
“We just want to get the girls to understand what we want to do,” Chantharak said. “This is a season for growth, and we want them to compete every night.
“It’s a very positive atmosphere. The girls want to be there, and they’re cheering for each other. It’s fun to be there.”
Sports editor Chad Courrier contributed to this report.
