NORTHFIELD — The Mankato West girls basketball team beat St. Peter 61-45 at the St. Olaf holiday tournament Friday.
Holly Wiste, Briana Stoltzman and Claire Hemstock each scored 14 for the Scarlets. Hemstock added six rebounds, while Wiste had five assists.
Morgan Kelly led St. Peter with 14 points.
West continues play at St. Olaf against Eastview at 4:15 p.m. today.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 46, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 27: The Bucs used strong defense to win their opener at the Tri-City United holiday tournament.
Toryn Richards finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Kylie Pittmann had 10 points and eight rebounds. Brielle Bartelt added seven points.
WEM continues tournament play against TCU at today.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 69, Maple River 55: Abbie Riederer finished with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Chargers at the Glencoe-Silver Lake holiday tournament.
Emma Nelson had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Abby Nelson finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for MVL.
Claire McGregor led Maple River with 12 points.
The Chargers (7-2) play Glencoe-Silver Lake in the championship today. The Eagles play St. James.
Red Wing 63, Waseca 46: Hannah Potter led the Bluejays with 18 points and six rebounds in a loss at the Winona holiday tournament.
Gus Boyer scored 16, while Rachel Breck added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Jays continue play at the Winona tournament today.
New Ulm 87, Fridley 76: Kirsten Dennis scored 31 for the Eagles, as they won their opener at the Mound-Westonka holiday tournament.
Hannah Osborne finished with 17 points and six assists, and Olivia Wick had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles.
New Ulm (3-4) plays Columbia Heights today in Minnetrista.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 90, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 68: Abbie Theusch finished with 30 points for ACGE in a road loss.
Chloe Anderson scored 11 ACGE.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 64, Nicollet/Loyola 28: Hayley Selby finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for Nicollet/Loyola in the first game of the Nicollet holiday tournament.
Sara Kottke led BLHS with 25 points.
Nicollet/Loyola will host New Ulm Cathedral Monday.
Tri-City United 64, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 38: Jess Dull finished with 14 points for TCU, as the Titans began their holiday tournament with a win.
Alexa Cords led JWP with eight points.
The Titans play Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the championship today.
