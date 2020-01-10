The Free Press
FARIBAULT — Holly Wiste reached 1,000 career points Friday, helping the Mankato West girls basketball team beat to a 75-47 victory over Faribault in a Big Nine Conference game.
Wiste finished with 16 points and six assists, and Lani Schoper had 12 points and seven steals. Bri Stoltzman added 12 points and five assists.
West (10-3, 9-2 in Big Nine) plays today at De La Salle.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 70, Springfield 65: Emma Nelson had 22 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Chargers in a Tomahawk Conference win at home.
Abby Riederer scored 22 points for MVL. Kaylee Hunter had nine points and five steals, and Maddie Pearson made seven assists.
Sydney Hauger led Springfield (11-2, 6-2) with 28 points.
MVL (9-2, 6-0) plays Monday at Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 60, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 26: Lakesha Carter scored 22 points in the Knights’ home victory.
Olivia Harazin added 14 points for LCWM.
Mandy Gruis led JWP with eight points.
LCWM (10-2) plays at Waseca on Tuesday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 59, Blooming Prairie 51: Brielle Bartelt scored 18 points for the Bucs in a battle between undefeated Gopher Conference teams.
Toryn Richards finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for WEM, while Ellie Ready had nine points, six rebounds and four assists.
The Bucs (14-0, 6-0) play Tuesday at United South Central.
St. Peter 57, Fairmont 29: The Saints were led by Sarah Conlon, who finished with 14 points, four assists and four steals in a Big South Conference home victory.
Josie Wiebusch scored 12. Rhyan Holmgren and Morgan Kelly each had nine points.
St. Peter (10-3) will host Hutchinson on Tuesday.
New Ulm 72, Saint James Area 56: Hannah Osborne had 21 points and five steals as the Eagles won the Big South Conference game at New Ulm.
The Eagles’ Kirsten Dennis added 16 points and six assists. Bryn Nesvold had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Olivia Wick had 12 points and six rebounds.
New Ulm (4-6) plays at Kasson-Mantorville today.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 65, Cleveland 45: Abbie Theusch scored 20 points in the Knights’ victory.
Kylie Korman scored 18 points, while Sara Allison had 11 points and Kaylee Wachlin had 10 points.
