After playing a season amid a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21, members of local prep girls hockey teams are excited to get back to some normalcy.
Both Mankato teams have resumed practice and are set to open the season this week.
Here’s a look at both teams.
Mankato East
The routine was reminiscent of a youth hockey practice. Young kids often need their parents’ help while putting on the various pieces of hockey equipment. They show up about 20 minutes before, oftentimes in full gear, before putting on the skates, helmet and gloves and hopping on the ice.
That’s what Mankato East and Mankato West had to do last season, despite having locker rooms for their gear at All Seasons Arena. The locker room setting simply wasn’t good from a virus standpoint, so the players missed out.
“The biggest thing they really missed the most and appreciate now that we’re back in it is the locker room,” Cougars’ coach Amber Prange said. “Now it’s hard to get them to leave. They want to hang out after practice. Just the atmosphere and the environment that bring that team camaraderie together, I think they really missed out on that last year and want to make the most of it this year.”
Despite the pandemic, East navigated its season extremely well, finishing 13-5-1, eventually falling to Luverne in the Section 3A final.
East returns several key players from that team, including its top two leading scorers — junior forwards McKenzie Keller (24-17—41) and Kailey Newton (16-12—28).
Other key varsity returners include: Jess Eykyn, Sophie Steindl, Ashley Fischer, Brielle Newton, Emmy Schulz, Kalea Homich, Christine Kim, Piper Guillemette and Anna Rader.
The Cougars finished 5-2-1 in Big Nine Conference games last season, good for third. Prange hopes her team can compete for a Big 9 title this season, but admits that Northfield and Owatonna, the two teams atop the league last year, will be extremely tough again.
“You know that in our conference, those are the two that, when you put yourself up against them, you can determine how good you really are,” Prange said.
East starts the season Friday with a road game against Minnesota River.
Mankato West/Mankato Loyola/St. Clair
The Scarlets enter the new season with 28 players on the roster, although 14 of them have never played hockey before.
Coach Shaun Reddy acknowledged the challenges of teaching a specialized game to girls who have never played, but everyone is doing as much as possible to get the new players up to speed.
“So far everything’s been really positive with our girls,” Reddy said. “They understand the situation that we’re in with it. Just trying to keep everything positive and trying to treat it like a family out there.”
West has nine returning players with varsity experience, and five others who haven’t played at the varsity level, but have played hockey before. There are no players with goaltending experience currently on the West roster.
To help with numbers, West is in a co-op with Mankato Loyola and St. Clair. Returning players also spent time recruiting girls to try the sport.
Reddy said he currently runs a varsity practice at one end of the rink and junior varsity practice at the other, and has been excited with the progress he’s seen from the new players.
“It’s a lot of work, but so far, it’s been pretty rewarding to see how far they’ve come in a week. And really the courage those girls have to come out and try a new sport in high school like that,” Reddy said.
West’s nine returners are Delaney Giesen, Trinity Jackson, Hope Rademaker, Anna Benson, Emily Bloemke, Lexi Reddy, Brooke Pockrandt, Caitlin Hvinden and Emma Peterson.
Giesen and Lexi Reddy led the team last season with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
In terms of team goals, Shaun Reddy hopes the new players enjoy the experience, and that the team can be greatly improved by the end of the season.
“I think the big thing is to get to the end of the season and have everyone still there,” Shaun Reddy said. “I think the big test to it is how many of them come back next year.”
West opens its season Saturday at Fairmont.
