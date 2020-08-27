MANKATO — Swim meet or practice?
It might be tough to tell them apart this season, with each of the meets conducted virtually, against an opponent in another pool, the results compared once each team completes all events.
Welcome to the 2020 high school swim season.
“It’s going to probably be a more toned down energy level, about 30% less,” Mankato East/Loyola coach Greg Summers said. “When you have 90 girls cheering, for both sides, and the stands packed with fans and parents ... it’s really hard to simulate that in practice. The kids are really going to have to rely on their inner motivation.”
Mankato West
West’s top returning swimmer is freshman Olivia Leonard, who finished third in the 100 breaststroke at the state meet last season. Her older sister Sophia Leonard and Annika Younge, both juniors, also have extensive state experience.
“I think we can be competitive,” coach Dave Burgess said. “This is all so new; we’re trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t. It’s all about having fun, but we can’t do the normal team-building stuff this season.
“We don’t have the depth that we normally do. We lost a lot of seniors, and we had some other people not come out because they didn’t want to do virtual meets. It’s tough for kids to work hard in practice, and then not have a normal meet.”
The only senior on the team is Ellie Schindle, who competes in the individual medley and butterfly.
“My goal is always to have fun,” Schindle said. “I like to set goals for myself and do my best.”
Other swimmers who are expected to help the varsity this season are junior Claire Simmons (butterfly), sophomore Olivia Koenomen (distance), freshman Catherine Bittner (breaststroke/IM) and eighth-grader Ella Lee (butterfly).
Burgess said he might split his team into have two squads at the meets, trying to add some atmosphere and competition in a sterile environment. They might not find out if they won the dual until the next day.
“We’re going to do cheers to get everyone excited,” Schindle said. “We’ll do everything we can to make it fun.”
The Scarlets open the season today against Rochester Mayo. All West meets will be held at the East pool.
Mankato East/Loyola
The Cougars have a core of four seniors who are seeking a third straight trip to the state meet. Before Maddie Hogue, Eve Anderson, Grace Busch and Kaylee Sivertsen joined the varsity, East/Loyola hadn’t sent a swimmer to the girls state meet in 15 years.
“We’re all really close, and we get along with each other,” Hogue said. “We push each other at practice.”
Hogue competes in the sprints, and Busch competes in sprints and butterfly. Sivertsen handles the distance events, and Anderson swims the IM and distance.
Junior Parker Beavens will swim in the sprints, while sophomore Jayne Satre will compete in the distance freestyles. Freshman Avery Schuh got a taste of state competition last season on shorter relays.
“The girls have been excited to get going since the first practice,” coach Greg Summers said. “We’re setting personal goals, and we keep trying to conquer those goals. We attack each goal, and that seems to help us stay motivated.”
Summers said his team can compete for the Big Nine Conference championship, and if there is a section meet, the Cougars could move up after finishing second last season.
“A lot of our team is back and ready to go,” Summers said. “I think they’re just excited to get out of the house and be with their friends. There seems to be a lot of excitement for practice.”
Summers said his team would have walk-up music before each event, trying to inspire his swimmers with no fans in the stands. The girls are making the best of their circumstance, realizing that a meet without much atmopshere is better than no meet at all.
“It’s a little disappointing for our senior year, but it can still be fun,” Hogue said. “We’ll make the best of it.”
The Cougars’ first meet is Thursday against Austin.
