NEW RICHLAND — Annabelle Petsinger has been competing against boys all season, and while she thinks that has probably made her tougher, the sophomore from New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva looks forward to competing against other girls this weekend at the state wrestling tournament.
“I think it’s good to wrestle against the boys so you get used to tough matches,” she said. “I think that transfers over to matches against girls. But it’s good to compete against girls because it’s a more even playing field. You don’t have to overcome the biological advantages like strength or height.”
The inaugural girls state tournament will be Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, with semifinals at 9 a.m. and finals at 4 p.m. New Ulm’s Elizabeth Drake (152 pounds) and Tri-City United’s Makenna Belling (152) are also competing in the girls tournament.
“It’s pretty cool that we finally have a sanctioned girls tournament,” Petsinger said. “Other states have already done it.”
This is the first year of a Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned girls wrestling tournament. “Super section” meets were held two weeks ago, with Sections 1-4 competing at Hastings and the northern Sections 5-8 competing at Sartell.
NRHEG coach Shawn Larson was part of the committee to bring girls wrestling to Minnesota, which became the 32nd state to sanction a girls wrestling tournament.
“It’s fantastic to see,” Larson said. “It’s such a great opportunity for the girls. Minnesota is such a strong wrestling state, it didn’t make any sense why we were so far behind on this.”
Petsinger was the runner-up at 120 pounds at the super section meet at Hastings. The 120-pound class was the largest of the 10 weight classes, with nine wrestlers.
Petsinger has been wrestling with the NRHEG boys varsity team since seventh grade.
“She’s a hard-working, very dedicated wrestler,” Larson said. “She’s there every morning, every practice, and she just needs to keep doing what she’s doing.”
Petsinger, who has only wrestled five matches against girls this season, said her goal Saturday is simple.
“I just want to wrestle my best,” she said. “I don’t want to do something stupid that I’m going to regret.”
Class A
The Maple River/United South Central boys wrestling team (23-4) drew No. 1 seed Jackson County Central (21-3) in the state quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The teams didn’t have a dual meet against each other, but both competed at a tournament at Jackson on Dec. 11, with Jackson County Central taking first and Maple River/USC finishing third.
In the other half of the bracket, No. 4 Kimball Area (20-6) will meet No. 5 West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (23-4).
No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (19-1) takes on Dover-Eyota (19-8), and No. 3 Royalton/Upsala (23-1) faces United North Central (19-8).
The semifinals will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, with the championship match at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Individuals
Mankato West’s Gannon Rosenfeld (285) and Mankato East’s Brian Thilges (170) will compete in the Class AA tournament, which begins Friday at Xcel Energy Center.
Rosenfeld pinned three opponents to win the section championship, while Thilges was the runner-up.
St. Peter’s Harold Born (145), Brogan Hanson (160) and Kole Guth (182) all qualified for the Class AA meet, as did Tri-City United’s Carter O’Malley (138), Caleb Whipps (152) and Caden O’Malley (170).
New Ulm’s Parker Kamm (113), Dylen Carreon (195) and Jaden Drill (285) also will compete.
In Class A, Maple River/United South Central has seven wrestlers competing in the individual tournament: Wyatt Walters (106), Braxton Simon (120), Ethan Elvebak (126), Boden Simon (132), Ethan Evenson (145), Konner Harpestad (152) and Cooper Ochsendorf (160).
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Nikolas Petsinger (132), Ralph Roesler (195), Ben Hagen (220) and Makota Misgen (285) will compete at the state meet, and Blue Earth Area advanced Kean Hicks (170), Adam Schavey (182) and Corey Kitchel (195).
Carson Petry (113) and Keegan Kuball (285) of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton qualified, as did St. Clair/Loyola’s Simon Kruse (113) and Lucas Vaughn (145).
Sibley east will have Benito Diaz (113), Drayden Morton (145) and Omar Martinez (285) at the state meet.
Other state entrants are Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet’s Justin Slater (220), Le Sueur-Henderson’s Dalton Wilson (106) and St. James Area’s Kollin Anderson (126).
