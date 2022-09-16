Three early turnovers had put the Mankato East football team in a hole, but two scores late in the second quarter brought the Cougars within 28-15.
But Kasson-Mantorville didn’t need the whole 1:19 remaining in the first half to add another touchdown.
“That was tough because we had some momentum,” East coach Eric Davis said. “We always talk about building on something, but we need to find a way to put together offense, defense and special teams because we struggled in all areas.”
Kasson-Mantorville dominated the second half, rolling to a 59-15 victory at Wolverton Field. The Komets rushed for 402 yards and used three first-half interceptions to stall any East possession.
“We’re a young team, and even some of the seniors don’t have a lot of game experience,” Davis said. “You have to learn how to handle the back and forth of a game, which is tough for a young team.”
Kasson-Mantorville scored on its first four possessions to lead 28-0. However, the Komets fumbled at their own 19 with 3:43 remaining in the second quarter.
Four plays later, Conner Ratcliff ran to the right side for a 7-yard score, and Carson Schweim’s kick made it 28-7.
On Kasson-Mantorville’s next play, another fumble was recovered by East at the 27. On second down, sophomore quarterback Ganden Gosch, playing after starter Rafe Bowman was injured, threw into the end zone to Schweim for a 24-yard score.
“That’s why we play two quarterbacks,” Davis said. “We run when Rafe is good to go, and you run the risk of him getting nicked up. That’s why you have Ganden getting ready.”
Schweim was injured on the catch, but Gosch passed to Domanik Vogelsang for the two-point conversion, cutting the lead to 28-15 with 1:19 before halftime.
However, with Schweim on the sideline, East’s kickoff was short, and Kasson-Mantorville scored on a 33-yard run before halftime.
“At halftime, I still thought we had momentum,” East senior Ben Glogowski said. “I think some of our young guys got a little confused. That long kickoff was unfortunate, but I thought we all played our tails off.”
Kasson-Mantorville made a couple of safeties in the second half and broke a couple long runs to make the final 59-15.
Bowman rushed for 45 yards before he was injured, and Gosch ended up with 91 yards passing. Easton Stangl had two catches for 44 yards.
Brian Thilges led the East defense with eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
East (1-2) plays at Winona on Friday.
“Our offense was working so we need to keep that going,” Glogowski said. “Defensively, we have to wipe the slate clean. We need to get back to work and be ready to learn.”
