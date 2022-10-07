Even when things weren’t going well in the first quarter, Mankato East kept pounding and pounding.
Eventually, the commitment to the running game paid off.
“We didn’t have as clean of a first quarter as we’d like, but we knew if we stayed after it and kept battling, we had a good chance,” East coach Eric Davis said.
Led by senior Ben Glogowski, the Cougars rushed for 318 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt, in a 33-7 win over Albert Lea in a homecoming football game Friday at Wolverton Field.
“It was awesome,” Glogowski said. “When you get the running game going, everything else opens up in the offense. It also breaks the opponent down mentally when you can run like that. I’m looking forward to keep getting better.”
The Cougars started slowly, ending one drive on downs and another by interception.
But in the second quarter, Glogowski got into a rhythm, carving out big gains behind an inspired offensive line. The senior carried on seven of 13 plays as the Cougars marched 66 yards, capping the possession with a 2-yard run. Carson Schweim kicked the PAT to put the Cougars on top 7-0 with 9:06 remaining before halftime.
The next East possession lasted 14 plays, with backup running back Mikale Smith getting some carries. However, it was Glogowski who carried the final yard for a 14-0 lead in the final seconds of the half. Glogowski carried 18 times for 104 yards in the first half.
Beck Severson recovered a fumble to stop Albert Lea’s first dive of the third quarter, and Connor Ratcliff ended up scoring the touchdown on a 6-yard run for a 20-0 lead.
After Albert Lea scored its only touchdown, Alexander Hennis and Zachary Bosse had touchdown runs in the fourth quarter for East.
“Running backs should never get a game ball; it should always go to the offensive linemen,” Glogowski said. “We just carry the ball. They go down there and block all those big guys.”
Glogowski finished with 137 yards on 23 carries, often breaking the first tackle attempt. Smith added 75 yards on 12 carries.
“We certainly had a little advantage up front, and we had a blocking scheme that we liked,” Davis said. “We just kept going to it.”
East (2-4) plays at Faribault on Thursday.
“This was a good win, especially after a tough (loss to Byron) last week,” Davis said. “It was good to get a win on our home field and maybe get some momentum for the last part of the season.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.